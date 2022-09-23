How to watch Aaron Judge try to break the AL home run record on Apple TV+

Starting on Friday, April 8, Apple TV+ began streaming Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader that will be available for free to anyone with internet access in one of the countries where the service will be available. You don’t need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch any of these games in the schedule that has been released. Here’s how to watch Friday Night Baseball, whether you have Apple TV+ or not.

We also run through all the ways you can get Apple TV+ for free in a separate article.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: How to watch for free

Apple streams MLB games for free, so you don’t need an Apple TV+ subscription. You will need an Apple ID, however. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game, which features Aaron Judge of the NY Yankees looking to break Roger Maris’s American League home run record.

On Mac, iPhone, and iPad: Friday Night Baseball will be available through the TV app. Click on the Originals tab and then scroll down to Major League Baseball.

On Apple TV 4K and HD: Go to the Sports tab and scroll down to Major League Baseball. From there, you can see the schedule and add games to your Up Next queue.

On the web: Apple TV+ is available through a browser at tv.apple.com. If Friday Night Baseball isn’t appearing in the marquee spot at the top of the page, scroll down and look for the Major League Baseball section.

On a smart TV or set-top box: Many smart TVs and set-top boxes come with the Apple TV app installed. If not, you can search for it through the App Store on your device (Amazon, Google, Roku, etc.). If you can’t find the Apple TV app, check your device for a software update.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Remaining schedule

Apple has posted the Friday Night Baseball schedule through September 23. Start times for the first game are at 6:30, 7, or 8 p.m. ET, while the second game starts at 8, 9:30, or 10 p.m. ET. It seems as though the two games will air on separate streams, so the length of the first game will not affect the start time of the second game. These are the upcoming games on the schedule:

Friday, September 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Where to watch

Friday Night Baseball is available in the following countries/territories:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Australia

Brazil

Japan

Puerto Rico

South Korea

United Kingdom

Columbia

Dominican Republic

Germany

Italy

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Streaming quality

While games will not be shown in 4K, Apple has announced that game broadcasts will employ “state-of-the-art cameras, including high-speed Phantoms, the high-resolution Megalodon, and more throughout the season to present vivid, live-action shots.” Additionally, audio will be presented in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will also use “new on-screen graphics that include innovative new probabilities-based forecasts of different situational outcomes, plus highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast,” according to Apple.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball: Expanded coverage

Apple announced that the games will include pre- and post-game coverage hosted by Lauren Gardner with a rotating group of analysts and former players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso. Broadcast teams for each game will be announced on a weekly basis.

The broadcast teams are all MLB Network personalities, and Apple is relying on the MLB Network for its telecast production. In a press release, Apple stated that the production involves high-speed Phantom and high-resolution Megalodon cameras, immersive sound in 5.1 with spatial audio enabled, new on-screen graphics that include probabilities-based forecasts, and highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast.

Games also display on-screen callouts about batters’ walk-up songs from Apple Music, Siri-based baseball trivia, and more.

Apple will also offer shows with more baseball coverage. On Thursdays, “Countdown to First Pitch” previews the week’s upcoming games. Every morning, “MLB Daily Recap” shows highlights from the previous night. Every weeknight, “MLB Big Inning,” features highlights and coverage of the games in progress. In the U.S. and Canada, viewers can watch a livestream of highlights, analysis, classic games and shows, and more, in addition to on-demand programming. However, access to this content will require an Apple TV+ subscription.

MLB in Apple News and Apple Music

On Fridays, Apple News will have curated highlights and stories from around MLB, and you can get personalized MLB highlights in the News app.

Apple Music has playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on Friday Night Baseball. There are also collections of songs with the theme of baseball.