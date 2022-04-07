How to watch Major League Baseball games for free on Apple TV+

Starting on Friday, April 8, Apple TV+ will stream Friday Night Baseball, a doubleheader that will be available for free to anyone with internet access in one of the countries where the service will be available. You don’t need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch any of these games in the schedule that has been released.

Here’s how to watch Friday Night Baseball, whether you have Apple TV+ or not.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Apple has announced that the first 12 weeks of the season will be free, so you don’t need an Apple TV+ subscription. Apple has not announced the schedule beyond June 24, nor whether future games will require a subscription.

On Mac, iPhone, and iPad: Friday Night Baseball will be available through the TV app. Click on the Originals tab and the scroll down to Major League Baseball.

On Apple TV 4K and HD: Go to the Sports tab and scroll down to Major League Baseball. From there, you can see the schedule and add gamers to your Up Next queue.

On the web: Apple TV+ is available through a browser at tv.apple.com. If Friday Night Baseball isn’t appearing in the marquee spot at the top of the page, scroll down and look for the Major League Baseball section.

On a smart TV or set-top box: Many smart TVs and set-top boxes come with the Apple TV app installed. If not, you can search for it through the App Store on your device (Amazon, Google, Roku, etc.). If you can’t find the Apple TV app, check your device for a software update.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple has posted the first 12 weeks of the Friday Night Baseball schedule, covering April 8 to June 24. Start times for the first game are at 6:30, 7, or 8 p.m. ET, while the second game starts at 8, 9:30, or 10 p.m. ET. It seems as though the two games will air on separate streams, so the length of the first game will not affect the start time of the second game. These are the games Apple has announced so far:

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Friday Night Baseball is available in the following countries/territories:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Australia

Brazil

Japan

Puerto Rico

South Korea

United Kingdom

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball’s coverage

Apple announced that the games will include pre- and post-game coverage, but details such as who the analysts are for those shows, or how the announcers will be during the games has not been revealed as of this writing. We’ll update this post with information as it is available.

Apple will also offer a live show every weeknight called “MLB Big Inning,” which will feature highlights and coverage of the games in progress. In the U.S. and Canada, viewers can watch a livestream of highlights, analysis, classic games and shows, and more, in addition to on-demand programming. However, access to this content will require an Apple TV+ subscription.