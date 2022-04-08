Ditch your iPhone with deep discounts on AirPods and Apple Watch Series 7

AirPods and an Apple Watch are one of the more underrated companions in the Apple ecosystem. And today you can get them cheaper than ever: Amazon is running a sale on AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 7, bringing them down to near all-time low prices. Most colors are available, though some won’t reflect the lower price until checkout. Here’s what’s on sale:

AirPods (2nd generation): $99 ($29 off)

AirPods Pro: $175 ($74 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 41mm): $330 ($69 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm): $359 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm): $439 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm): $460 ($69 off)

The Series 7 is Apple’s newest Apple Watch and has a larger more crack-resistant screen and faster charging than its predecessor. Otherwise, it’s basically the same as the Series 6, with EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications, and tight integration with your iPhone, as well as all of the features in watchOS 8. In our 4.5-star review, we called it the best watch Apple’s made, but lamented its lack of new features.

Apple Watch Series 7 MSRP: $399 (base model)

The AirPods pro are due for an upgrade within the next few months, but the current model is still excellent, with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and excellent battery life with the MagSafe-compatible case. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 stars when we reviewed them in November 2019.

With the cellular Apple Watch and a wireless plan, you’ll be able to leave your iPhone at home and still get calls and texts and listen to music without having to lug an iPhone around. You can also load music on your Apple Watch and listen with your AirPods on the go.