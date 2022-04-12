Sweep unnecessary junk off your Mac with nearly $60 off MacCleanse

If you aren’t careful, your Mac’s hard drive can start looking like a Minnesota porch in January, buried in unwanted, unneeded debris and paralyzed to the point that it’s unusable. Every computer accumulates loads of junk files like half-finished downloads, cookies, caches, and logs that can eventually clog your system, slow its response, and eat up hard disk space. MacCleanse is a premier file cleanup system that can keep that fate at bay.



MacCleanse is ruthlessly thorough when whipping your Mac into shape, eliminating everything your system doesn’t need, so you’re always running at peak efficiency. With a push of a button, MacCleanse jumps into action, performing over 50 tasks that would take hours to run yourself. It uninstalls unnecessary apps, slims universal binaries, dumps caches, empties logs, clears cookies, wipes web histories, and gives your Mac the top-to-bottom cleaning it needs.

MacCleanse can run all those operations on-demand, or you can schedule regular daily, weekly, or monthly scans to keep your system as clean as a whistle. Even CNET praised it, saying, “MacCleanse for Mac is definitely worth a try” if you’re looking for a premium tool that manages your system storage and protects your privacy.

Lifetime MacCleanse licenses are usually $99, but with the current deal, it’s on sale now at almost 60% off, just $39.99.

MacCleanse Lifetime License – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change