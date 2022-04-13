Here’s how expert Microsoft Excel Training could benefit your career

If you listed Excel on your resume, does that mean you can insert a row in a table or change the color of your text, or do you really know Excel? Serious Excel users need to understand how to create formulas, develop macros, and perform functions to get the most out of this venerable software.

With the training in the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle, you can learn the knowledge to back up that resume claim. This bundle features 12 courses packed with over 600 video lessons and more than 70 hours of training to help you sort, display, analyze, and visualize data sets of any size or complexity with Excel’s vast array of number-crunching tools.

Beginner training starts with creating, using, and manipulating spreadsheets. Then, advanced coursework builds off that foundation, introducing users to higher-level functions like intricate business and data analysis work.

In addition to training in some of Excel’s most powerful tools, including Power Pivot, Power Query, and DAX, students can also get up close and personal with VBA, Excel’s proprietary programming language for performing and building processes in Excel that users might need.

Each course in the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle costs $399, but you can get all 12 for only $34.99, less than $3 per course.

