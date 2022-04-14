Save nearly half off this wireless charging dock for your AirPods

AirPods have become like air and water these days. They’re practically elemental to everything we do. As a critical piece of your Apple ecosystem, your AirPods should be fully charged and ready to go whenever you need them. That process can also become second nature thanks to this wireless charging dock by TechZebra.

Sporting the same elegant, seamless white design of Apple’s greatest products, this thin, lightweight dock fits on your desk, counter, or virtually any surface where you can stash your buds for a quick power-up.

You don’t even have to take your AirPods out of their case. Just lay them on the dock to transmit power directly to your AirPods 3, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro. The charger features over-current and over-voltage protection and heat dissipation holes, which ensure your devices stay secure while juicing up. Surging power from the accompanying USB cable, Tech Zebra claims this charging dock can take your depleted AirPods from dead to fully charged in only about 90 minutes.

This dock is incredibly portable for charging on the go and features an anti-slip rubber base, so it’ll sit comfortably on flat surfaces for a quick charge.

Also available in black, you pick up this Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at almost half off its regular price. Regularly $29, it’s now on sale for just $15.99.

