This Mac Madness App Bundle could trick out your Mac with some killer productivity apps for $20

With the set of apps assembled in the Mac Madness App Bundle, you’ll have access to a virtual feast of productivity boosters capable of making your life easier, from customizing data to turning your Mac into the hub of your modern tech-driven smart home.

Apps like Folder Organizer and Mass Rename get the party started, making it easy to organize your Mac folders as you rename and customize your data with ease. Text Workflow lets you transform file text quickly and easily, while File List Export helps you keep track of all of your files, and Photos Metadata Export lets you view and share photo metadata quickly. There’s even ReceiptBox to simplify all of your receipts for your work or personal accounting.

You can keep better tabs on all your music, podcasts and more with a quartet of dedicated apps, starting with Music Audio Converter to change up the audio format of your MP3s, AACs and other audio files; as well as M3U Edit to create music playlists for all your favorite media players. There’s also Export for iTunes and Podcasts Export to easily export all your iTunes music to other devices, or for exporting your podcasts right into iTunes.

Finally, you’ll also pick up a whole collection of apps for controlling smart home functions, from running LIFX or WeMo Wi-Fi enabled LED smart lights and other devices to controlling audio or video receivers all over your house, all right from your Mac.

You can get all 14 apps in the Mac Madness App Bundle now at almost 75% off the price of buying each separately. Regularly priced at $74, they’re all available here now for only $19.99.

Mac Madness App Bundle – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.