This Email Protection plug-in is the smart way to promote your business without becoming a spam magnet

You want your email address on your website so potential customers can contact you. That’s Business 101. The unfortunate downside of publicizing an email address is that within weeks, or even days, hackers and web-crawlers can invade your site, snatch those addresses, then include them on any number of spammer mailing lists.

Email Protection WordPress Plugin from Rainbow Inform safeguards those vulnerable addresses from turning into spam dumping grounds. With the plugin installed on your WordPress website, those email addresses won’t end up in the source code of your page, the place where those crawlers actually find the links. They’ll be replaced by a clickable image that opens the email client to start corresponding.

Users also get full customization abilities, so you can make the link look exactly like the font colors and styles on your page — but they’ll be safe from those pesky grabbers. It’ll even secure addresses of those who interact with your website, like commenters. So Email Protection will not only secure your own communication methods, but it’ll increase the trust of visitors to your site, too.

This subscription will cover the plugin’s inclusion on up to 10 websites, and it doesn’t take any coding or page design skills to get this vital protection up and running.

Shield all your contacts from hackers, bots, crawlers and more with Email Protection WordPress Plugin, a $97 value now available at a fraction of that price, just $19.99.

Email Protection WordPress Plugin: One-Time Purchase (10 Websites) – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.