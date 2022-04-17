Get a bundle of killer Mac apps and a lifetime of StackSkills Unlimited course training — all at one low price

Sometimes, you can use a bundle of fresh new powers to help beef up your Mac immediately. And sometimes, you might just need a deep reservoir of available powers to dip into when you need help at some point in the future. With the Mac Magic App Bundle with StackSkills Lifetime, smart shoppers can get the best of both worlds for under $69.

If you need some extra oomph for your Mac today, this collection of 14 apps can definitely help boost your computer’s productivity. Folder Organizer and Mass Rename can do some heavy file lifting, cleaning up and relabeling your stored-up data. You’ll also get Text Workflow to streamline text changes, File List Export to help keep track of all your files, and Photos Metadata Export for fast image metadata changes.

With those features and a ton more apps, this would all usually be more than enough to justify the purchase price, but buyers of this bundle will also get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited. With StackSkills, users have a resource for learning…well, basically anything. That includes over 1,000 courses in a bunch of career-advancing disciplines, including everything from marketing and business training, to finance, web development, blockchain technology, and more. With over 50 new courses added each and every month, members will always have new skills to conquer and new professional mountains to climb.

Speaking of mountains, this colossal collection of content is usually valued at over $1,500, but right now, you can lock in the entire Mac Magic App Bundle with StackSkills for only $69.

Mac Magic App Bundle with StackSkills Lifetime – $69

