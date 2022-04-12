Leaked images of Apple’s dual-port charger show a slim, sleek design

After Apple accidentally posted information about a new dual-port power adapter that’s supposedly on the way, we now have our first look at the new device.

Images posted by ChargerLAB on Twitter show a slim square design with prongs that fold out from the bottom rather than the side like the 12W iPad adapter and most other third-party chargers. The two USB-C ports are aligned horizontally and come out from the bottom of the device when plugged into a wall outlet.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side.



We’ll bring more information about this charger.#applecharger #tech #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/wzyR7bdHdi — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

The charger also has two circular indentations on the sides to make it easier to grab when removing it from a wall. While U.S. Apple chargers don’t currently have these indentations, they can be found on the U.K. Apple chargers, where three-pronged plugs have the potential to be harder to remove from a socket. The images suggest that these indentations are a change that’s now coming to Apple adapters in the U.S.

The new adapter is also expected to utilize gallium nitride tech to make it smaller and lighter. ChargerLAB says it will “bring more information about this charger” in a follow-up post.

The timing of Apple’s new adapter is unclear, though it’s likely that it launches alongside a new iPad Pro or MacBook Air. Apple currently ships the iPad Pro with a 20W adapter and the MacBook Air with a 30W adapter. A 35W adapter would be an upgrade over either of those, but it’s likely Apple would offer it as an upgrade rather than supply it in the box.

It’s not clear how much Apple would charge for the new power adapter, but based on the current pricing, it could be expensive. Apple charges $19 for its 20W power adapter and $49 for the 30W one, but those both have one USB-C port.