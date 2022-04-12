Home / Mac / News
Studio Display firmware leaks a new Mac mini that may be coming soon

Chances are Apple will reveal the new Mac mini along with the new Mac Pro and possibly a revamped MacBook Air at WWDC22 in June.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld
Mac mini space gray 2022
Apple fixed its faux pas with the Studio Display firmware, which did more than provide some fixes for the display—it may reveal a new Mac that’s coming soon.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith pointed out on Twitter that the Studio Display 15.4 firmware update includes a reference to a Mac mini that’s not yet available. Troughton-Smith first speculated that “Macmini10,1” could be a Mac mini with a new M2 processor, but later he changed his mind to an M1 Pro and Max model.

Apple has two Intel-based Macs left in its lineup: the Mac Pro, and the high-end $1,099 Mac mini. The $699 and $899 Mac minis have M1 processors, and a Mac mini with a more powerful processor like an M1 Pro or Max would fit perfectly between those low-end Mac minis and the $1,999 Mac Studio with an M1 Max. The M1 Pro is currently only in the MacBook Pro; it’s not yet in a desktop Mac, though rumors have suggested that the processor is planned for a high-end Mac mini.

There are persistent rumors that Apple will reveal a new Mac mini this year, possibly at WWDC. It could make an appearance alongside a new Mac Pro and possibly a revamped MacBook Air.

MSRP: $699, 256GB | $899, 512GB
Best Prices Today: $669.00 at Amazon | $679.00 at Adorama | $699 at Apple

MSRP: $1,599
Best Prices Today: $1599 at Apple
Read our full Studio Display review

