The 256GB Mac mini is down to $570 today

A new Mac mini may be on the way, but you can grab an excellent deal on the M1 model right now: Amazon is selling the 256GB Mac Mini for $570 when a $99 discount is automatically applied at checkout, a savings of $129 the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The M1 Mac mini might not come with a keyboard, mouse, or monitor, but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Plus, its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere.

We called the Mac mini “a tremendous value” in our 4.5-star review—and that was at the regular price. So go grab one right now before the price goes back up.