EpicRuler is the universal measurement device any digital designer needs

If you’ve ever designed a web page or an app or even just tried to build some simple graphics, you know measuring in the digital space isn’t nearly as simple as pulling out a ruler. Figuring out the boundaries of an image or a background or exactly where you need a design to be can be tricky, especially when you’re moving from app to app with different tools and conventions.

EpicRuler is a design tool for Mac that lets you grab precise measurements, layout guidelines, or even choose the right color, no matter what program you’re in.

With EpicRuler, you can measure the distance, dimension, or position of any on-screen element, no matter which app you’re using. The tool detects on-screen elements, then snaps to their edges automatically, offering a simple and ultra-accurate means of getting perfect measurements every time. Guidelines stay on the screen until you’re ready to remove them, which means it’s perfect for designers regardless of your design tool of choice.

And if you’re in need of just the right color, the color picker tool can quickly cross-reference color contrasts between foregrounds and backgrounds to settle on the perfect shade for your element. Then once you’ve picked the color that works best, just copy the RGB, HEX, or HSL code so it’s always accessible.

EpicRuler also lets users grab quality screenshots, then share them with a drag and drop into a favorite project management or email app. Users can even annotate screenshots with text that looks professional without drawing ugly wavy lines or other scribbles.

This deal makes Epic Ruler available on up to 10 different devices with a single one-time purchase. Usually priced at $290, it’s available now for almost 90 percent off for only $39.

Prices are subject to change