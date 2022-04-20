Agenda Premium 14 makes it simple to take and organize project notes

Note-taking has come a long way since the days of ink pens and pads of paper. Today, you can not only take down reminders of those important information factoids, but you can actually organize, enhance, cross-reference, and save all those critical notes almost as easily as writing them all down in the first place.

With the award-winning Agenda Premium 14, your notes are supercharged, offering the ability to utterly customize your information so you can plan and document a project through virtually any development level. Unlike other notation apps available, Agenda Premium 14 realizes the importance of time, allowing users to drop notes into a timeline, timestamp individual notes, or link them to dates or calendar events. You can even set up notes as reminders so important tasks will always stay top of mind.

Notes can be easily augmented with images, tables, tags, links, and file attachments, so all of your information can be clustered in one place. Then users can drag notes around and keep them in just the right place — or they can even be collapsed together for easier organizing.

And using cloud storage like iCloud or Dropbox, Agenda Premium 14 lets users sync notes between devices so all your information is always available.

With this deal, users get all Agenda Premium 14 features for life as well as any new features added to the app over the next year. Regularly priced at $34, you can save over 70% off right now and get it for just $9.99.

Prices are subject to change