15 brilliant Mac apps and over 1,000 StackSkills Courses: just $69

Apps that help you organize or process information more efficiently don’t sound all that entertaining. That is, until you start thinking about what you can do with all the free time those apps can save you. That’s why you can have your Mac running like a Swiss watch and even tune up your own skill set with the help of this Mac Magic App Bundle with StackSkills Lifetime collection.

The package has a little bit of everything, a stack of 15 sneaky powerful apps that can offer some smart new ways to handle some of your daily computing or even household tasks. With Folder Organizer and Mass Rename, you can sort and retitle data files, while File List Export tracks all your files, Text Workflow organizes text changes, and Photos Metadata Export can modify the metadata that’s a part of every image.

For music and podcast fans, a set of four apps (Music Audio Converter, M3U Edit, Export for iTunes and Podcasts Export) help make sure all that audio is always available on any of your devices. Meanwhile, another set of four smart home apps (WSwitch for Belkin WeMo, LSwitch for LIFX, AVR Control, and Lights Switch) can control smart bulbs, lighting fixtures, speakers and other audio or video systems remotely, all right from your favorite devices.

All top of all that functionality, this package also includes lifetime access to the learning reservoirs of StackSkills Unlimited. StackSkills includes over 1,000 courses ready to teach users virtually any professional pursuit, covering topics from web development and cybersecurity to marketing, leadership, graphic design, and more. Membership features access to more than 50 new courses added to the package every month, ensuring you’ll always have loads of elite skills training to keep your resume — and you — sharp.

For the 15 apps and over 1,000 courses in the Mac Magic App Bundle with StackSkills Lifetime, shoppers would usually be doling out over $1,500 for all that Mac goodness, but with this offer, it’s all available for pennies each at just $69.

Prices are subject to change