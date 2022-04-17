Take $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro and let the Touch Bar live

Apple is rumored to be releasing a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro some time soon, but the current model is hardly outdated. And today is cheaper than it’s ever been: Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,250 when an automatic discount of $50 is applied at checkout. That’s a savings of $250 off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s 8-core M1 processor and promises up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and is the last remaining MacBook with a Touch Bar built into the Magic Keyboard. We gave it 4.5-stars when we reviewed it back in 2020, calling it “amazing,” “astounding,” and “remarkable.” And even though it’s a year and a half later, our opinion hasn’t changed.

So head over to Amazon to grab one before it’s gone forever.