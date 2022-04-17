Home / Mac
Deal

Take $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro and let the Touch Bar live

Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,250.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
13-inch MacBook Pro 2020
Foundry

Apple is rumored to be releasing a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro some time soon, but the current model is hardly outdated. And today is cheaper than it’s ever been: Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,250 when an automatic discount of $50 is applied at checkout. That’s a savings of $250 off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s 8-core M1 processor and promises up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and is the last remaining MacBook with a Touch Bar built into the Magic Keyboard. We gave it 4.5-stars when we reviewed it back in 2020, calling it “amazing,” “astounding,” and “remarkable.” And even though it’s a year and a half later, our opinion hasn’t changed.

So head over to Amazon to grab one before it’s gone forever. 

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)

13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
Read our review
MSRP: $1,299 (256GB) | $1,499 (512GB)
Best Prices Today: $1,175.55 at Amazon | $1249.00 at B & H Photo | $1299.00 at Apple

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • MacBook

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: