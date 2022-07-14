Nomad Card review: Put an AirTag in your wallet within a rigid Nomad case

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros Robust and solid

Fits in standard wallet slots

Tapered design prevents lumpy feel Cons Thick, but so is the AirTag

Works only with soft wallets Our Verdict An AirTag and a wallet aren’t a perfect fit, but Nomad’s Card for AirTag tries one approach to wedge it in there.

I’ve only lost my wallet once in my life–unbelievably enough—and in a tiny town where a good soul turned into the local police, money intact. But if you’re anything like me, you’ve misplaced your wallet numerous times–occasionally to the point of canceling credit cards.

Nomad aims to fix that by letting you stick an AirTag tracker into a case designed to fit into the interior slot of a soft standard wallet’s interior. Though it tapers to the edges, the Card for AirTag is 3.2 by 2.1 by 0.2 inches (54 by 82 by 5 mm) at its largest. The AirTag sits like a gem in its center, bulging slightly outwards to 0.3 inches (8 mm).

A combination of soft and hard materials–polycarbonate and TPU rubber–provides both a nice outside feel and the rigidity and flexibility to insert an AirTag into the Card’s opening with a satisfying click.

If you use a large billfold, purse, or other bag-like method of carrying ID, cash, and financial documents, the Card for AirTag’s compact and solid format might also be appealing. But those with a thin wallet or a hard-case one should avoid this. Instead, try the Chipolo ONE Card, a third-party card format wallet insert certified for Apple’s Find My network.

Bottom line

Losing a wallet can take a mental and financial toll. However, a small investment could add peace of mind if your wallet is thick enough and soft enough to fit a Card for AirTag.