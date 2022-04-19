Grab a new M1 Mac for hundreds off in this massive Amazon sale

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, there’s no better day to buy one. Amazon is running a sale on several M1-based Macs today, with many at all-time lows. Most of the discounts require you to add the product to your cart to see the lowest price, so be sure to click through. Here are the highlights from the sale:

The Mac mini (4.5 stars), 24-inch iMac (4.5 stars), and 13-inch MacBook Pro (4.5 stars) all have an M1 processor, while the MacBook Pro models have a faster M1 Pro chip. But any choice you make will give you a fantastic machine that’s plenty capable of running the tasks you throw at it. If you have a display, the Mac mini is an excellent purchase, even with rumors swirling of a new model on the way, and we really like the 14-inch MacBook Pro at this price.

So go check out the sale before they all go back up.