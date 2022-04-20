Brave, DuckDuckGo updates target Google AMP sites in privacy push

Two major web developers on Wednesday announced updates designed to affect the functionality of Google’s Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) technology. The Brave browser and DuckDuckGo browser and extensions will give users the option to disable AMP.

Why should you even care about AMP? You may not realize this, but when you’re on your iPhone or iPad and you do a Google search and tap on a search result to open a webpage, that webpage may be an AMP version, not the original website’s. Google created AMP four years ago so that website could “provide a well-lit path to building great web-based experiences.” In other words, AMP pages are supposed to load faster for the user, which can be especially useful on a mobile device. An AMP webpage is produced using a subset of HTML, and AMP webpages are “served directly from Google AMP Cache,” according to Google.

Faster page loads sound ideal from a user standpoint, but why are Brave, DuckDuckGo, and others providing the ability to block AMP? As you probably know, Google makes its money from its ability to collect user data and then serve ads based on that data on the webpages you browse. Brave, DuckDuckGo, and other companies believe that Google uses AMP as another means toward this end. You can learn more about AMP in the help section for Google Ads.

In the four years since AMP was released, websites have gotten better at optimizing for mobile devices, so much so that Google stopped prioritizing AMP pages in its search results. So AMP really comes down to data tracking. In a blog post about its update, Brave states that AMP not only is bad for privacy and security (since Google tracks your habits), it allows Google to control the web experience and may not actually improve page loads. DuckDuckGo had similar comments in a tweet.

AMP technology is bad for privacy because it enables Google to track users even more (which is already a ton).



And, Google uses AMP to further entrench its monopoly, forcing the technology on publishers by prioritizing AMP links in search and favoring Google ads on AMP pages. — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) April 19, 2022

If Google’s AMP implementation doesn’t bother you at all, you don’t really need to do anything. Google may serve up AMP pages when you use its search tool, and you can continue on as usual. But if you don’t want to peruse AMP pages, you can get control in a number of ways: