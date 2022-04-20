Apple Music adds DJ mixes in spatial audio

On Wednesday, Apple announced the launch of DJ mixes in spatial audio. Beginning with a new mix from Detroit-based DJ Jeff Mills titled, “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix,” Apple Music users can experience new DJ mixes in Dolby Atmos if they have the right gear (learn how to use spatial audio here). You can listen to the new mix here.

The release of this new mix also heralds the re-launch of Apple Music’s One Mix series, which showcases the world’s best DJs and producers. New mixes will be added monthly as more DJs helm One Mix with Dolby Atmos.

“The response to Spatial Audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this innovation in sound,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s Global Head of Dance and Electronic Music.

In addition to the relaunch of One Mix, Apple Music is debuting 15 Boiler Room mixes captured at nightclubs, festivals, and raves around the world, all mixed in Dolby Atmos. The collection launches with sets from The Blessed Madonna, Boyz Noize, India Jordan, Ash Lauryn, HAAi, and more. You can find the Boiler Room collection here.