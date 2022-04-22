Amazon is blowing out its last remaining 2020 iPad Air devices

While the iPad Air may have just been updated with a new chip and camera, the previous model is still one of the best tablets you can buy—especially at this price. Amazon is selling the 2020 iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $600 after an automatic discount is applied at checkout. That’s good for a savings of $150 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The 2020 iPad Air has the same design as the 2022 model, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 10 hours of battery life, and a Touch ID sensor built into the power button. The main differences are the processor (A14 versus M1), RAM (4GB vs 8GB), and front camera (12MP Ultra Wide vs 7MP Wide). There are also a few color differences: While Space Gray and Blue are available in both, the old model comes in Silver, Rose Gold, and Green while the new model has Starlight, Pink, and purple options.

We loved both models in our 4.5-star reviews and you’ll love it for $150 off. So go run to grab one before they’re gone forever.