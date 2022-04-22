Home / iPad
Amazon is blowing out its last remaining 2020 iPad Air devices

Take $150 off the 256GB model.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
While the iPad Air may have just been updated with a new chip and camera, the previous model is still one of the best tablets you can buy—especially at this price. Amazon is selling the 2020 iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $600 after an automatic discount is applied at checkout. That’s good for a savings of $150 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The 2020 iPad Air has the same design as the 2022 model, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 10 hours of battery life, and a Touch ID sensor built into the power button. The main differences are the processor (A14 versus M1), RAM (4GB vs 8GB), and front camera (12MP Ultra Wide vs 7MP Wide). There are also a few color differences: While Space Gray and Blue are available in both, the old model comes in Silver, Rose Gold, and Green while the new model has Starlight, Pink, and purple options.

We loved both models in our 4.5-star reviews and you’ll love it for $150 off. So go run to grab one before they’re gone forever.

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Air (2020)
Read our review
MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749
Best Prices Today: $529.99 at Amazon | $549.99 at Best Buy | $599 at Apple

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

