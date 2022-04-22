Apple Cash switches over to Visa

Apple has switched its Apple Cash card over to the Visa payment network, as noted by @Kanjo on Twitter. According to Ata Distance, the switch seems to have happened on April 19 when the Apple Card started issuing Enhanced Fraud Prevention notifications.

Apple Cash previously used the Discover payment network. Since Apple did not make an official statement about the change, why it happened is not known. But Visa is more widely accepted by merchants, so Apple Cash users will be able to pay with it at more locations.

Foundry

How to activate your Apple Cash Visa card

Apple has not officially announced how or when Apple Case Visa cards will be issued. You may already have the Visa version; you can check by launching Apple Wallet on your iPhone, tapping Apple Cash, and then tapping the “…” button in the upper right. In the Card Details section, it will tell you what network the card is using.

If you’re still on the Discover network you may be able to manually activate the switch to Visa. The process involves removing the Apple Cash card from your Wallet and then re-adding it. Here’s how to do it on your iPhone.

Go to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay. Flip the Apple Cash switch at the top to the off position. This should remove Apple Cash from the Payment Cards list. Flip the Apple Cash switch back on. You will need to enter your Apple ID password. You’ll then go through the process of adding the Apple Cash card to Wallet. An “Apple Cash Is Set Up” page should appear to indicate the process is complete. Tap Done. You can then check to see if you’re on the Visa network by tapping on Apple Cash in the Payment Cards section. Scroll down to Card Details and Visa Debit will appear in the Network section if the switch was successful. If the switch to Visa was not successful, try again in a day or two.