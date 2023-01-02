Whether you’ve recently gotten your first iPhone or are a veteran of Apple’s smartphone world, you might not be aware of how many excellent accessories are available to make your experience even better. From MagSafe batteries that keep the device charged when you’re out and about to car mounts that make it safe and easy to iOS controllers from getting the most out of the huge selection of games on the platform.
But, with so much to choose from, where do you start? Here’s the Macworld guide to the best accessories for your iPhone.
Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery
Pros
- Decent battery size
- Built-in stand
- 7.5w charging
Cons
- No simultaneous cable charging
- Incompatible with iPhone mini models
The Anker MagGo 622 magnetic battery is a great way to ensure that your iPhone doesn’t run out of power when you’re away from a charging point. It has some advantages over the official Apple MagSafe battery pack in that it’s cheaper, has a larger battery capacity, and comes in a selection of colors. There’s also the built-in stand that is really handy, The MagGo 622 can take a fully flat battery in an iPhone up to 80 percent of charge–that’s 20 percent better than Apple’s own offering and it can do it quicker, too.
If you want your iPhone to keep going, even if the battery isn’t quite as robust as you’d hoped, then popping one of these in your bag means you should last until you get home. One caveat: due to the size of the unit, you can’t use this pack with the iPhone mini models.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Pros
- Excellent audio quality
- Great noise canceling
- Best-in-class transparency mode
Cons
- Expensive
- Controls on the stem can be fiddly
- No LE audio, lossless or Hi-Res audio
These are expensive, no question. But, if you want a great pair of wireless earbuds that also feature active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Pro (2022) must be at the top of your list. The sound quality took a big leap forward from the 1st-generation Pros, and the transparency mode that lets you hear some of the ambient sounds in your surroundings is one of the best we’ve encountered.
Anker 521 40W Charger (Nano Pro)
Pros
- Two ports
- 40W
Cons
- No foldable plug
With Apple no longer including chargers in the box with new iPhones, you might find yourself without one at some point. The official model from Apple is fine, but this double offering from Anker means you can charge your iPhone and iPad at the same time. Buy one of these and you’ll feel empowered.
OtterBox Symmetry+ Clear Antimicrobial Case with MagSafe
Pros
- Protects against bacteria
- Slim profile
- MagSafe compatible
Cons
- No screen protector
There are about a billion different iPhone cases available (as you can see from our best iPhone 14 cases article), from simple silicon sleeves to hand-carved decorative wooden creations. Perhaps one of the most interesting to appear in a while is the Symmetry+ Clear Antimicrobial case from Otterbox. While that brand is usually associated with chunky protector covers that are more suitable for rugged situations, this case is different. It’s ultra-slim so it doesn’t alter the dimensions of your iPhone 14 too much, and it comes with an antimicrobial coating that protects against common bacteria. We’ve all seen how unseen germs can cause havoc in the world, so having your case working to stop anything from spreading is a great idea. It’s a solid, slimline case, and the anti-germ feature is not only unique but potentially one that can keep you healthy.
Rotor Riot Game Controller for iOS
Pros
- Wired connection is very reliable
- Built-in iPhone holder
- A pass-through charger allows iPhone to be powered
Cons
- Can be a little top-heavy
- Landscape orientation only
Gaming has come a long way on iOS, but so many great titles can be hard to play using the on-screen virtual controls. The best solution is a game controller that gives you physical controls for more precision, comfort, and a clearer view of what’s happening. Rotor Riot’s Game Controller is one such device, and its clip means you can have the iPhone sitting just above the handset, making it easy to use if you move around or don’t have much space (trains, planes, buses, etc.). The responsiveness is excellent thanks to the wired Lightning connection the controller employs, and charge-through capabilities mean you can keep going even when the battery of your iPhone starts to drain. There’s also the advantage that you can also plug it into an iPad and really make use of those larger displays.
Twelve South HiRise 3
Pros
- Elegant design
- 3-in-1 charger
- Supports Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods
Cons
- 7.5W maximum
In Apple’s vision of a wireless world, having a bedside that looks like an explosion in a spaghetti factory isn’t quite ideal. That’s where the HiRise 3 from Twelve South comes in. With a single power cable, you can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Its elegant design looks cool, and the tidy nature of the stand makes it perfect for your bedside table or office desk. The MagSafe section provides 7.5W for your iPhone, while the other sections wirelessly charge your Apple Watch at 3W and AirPods at 5W, so it’s ideal for recharging them all overnight.
JBL Link Portable
Pros
- One of most affordable AirPlay 2 Speakers
- Lightweight
- IPX7 waterproof rating
Cons
- Only 20W
A good AirPlay 2 speaker can cost a fair bit, but the JBL Link Portable delivers some great sound, eight-hour battery life, and can survive a dip in the pool, all at a very reasonable price. The 20W output might seem a bit low, but the speaker still delivers enough volume to be the backdrop for small parties, not to mention the portability means it can accompany you and provide your personal soundtrack.
RapidX Lightning Charging Cable Stand
Pros
- Acts as a stand
Cons
- Landscape only
Lightning cables are an essential thing to have in your bag. If you’re ever caught with a low battery, then being able to plug in your iPhone and charge it up can make the difference between missing an important message or having to sit bored for hours. The RapidX Lightning cable is a great choice, as it not only lets you plug in to charge the battery in your iPhone or iPad, but thanks to the clever angled housing for the Lightning connector, it can also act as a makeshift stand so you can watch content while the cable does its work.
Belkin SoundForm Headphones With Lightning Connector
Pros
- Lightning connector
- No charging required
- Tangle-free cable
Cons
- No carry case
Wireless headphones are all well and good, but sometimes a simple wired pair. has its benefits. Apple obviously makes this difficult, since the company no longer puts a headphone jack on the iPhone, but an inexpensive pair of Lightning-connector earphones, such as these from Belkin, is well worth the money. They don’t need to be charged, there’s no chance of them accidentally pairing with the wrong device, and the sound quality can be better than Bluetooth-equipped counterparts.
