There’s nothing like having the convenience of hands-free use of your iPad. Whether you’re in the kitchen, streaming a film, or working at your desk, a stand becomes an essential tablet accessory.

Of course, those using their iPad for work may also want to pair the iPad with a keyboard (here are some of the best ones).

An iPad stand will help your posture and viewing comfort, or make typing or using a stylus much easier.

We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad stands out there for every budget–from the lightweight and portable, to the adjustable, to the ones that just look great, and one that will turn your iPad into a desktop workstation.

Some are basic, some are stylish or super-bendy, one comes with an array of handy ports, and one looks like a cuddly toy.

For more hands-free gadgetry, also see our round-up of the best iPhone car holders and mounts.

Updated June 28 to add Moft Float Folio