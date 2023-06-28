There’s nothing like having the convenience of hands-free use of your iPad. Whether you’re in the kitchen, streaming a film, or working at your desk, a stand becomes an essential tablet accessory.
Of course, those using their iPad for work may also want to pair the iPad with a keyboard (here are some of the best ones).
An iPad stand will help your posture and viewing comfort, or make typing or using a stylus much easier.
We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad stands out there for every budget–from the lightweight and portable, to the adjustable, to the ones that just look great, and one that will turn your iPad into a desktop workstation.
Some are basic, some are stylish or super-bendy, one comes with an array of handy ports, and one looks like a cuddly toy.
Updated June 28 to add Moft Float Folio
Lamicall – Most compatible iPad stand
Pros
- Works with all iPads
- Affordable
Cons
- Not full 360-degree rotation
The Lamicall Tablet stand is an adjustable iPad holder that rotates 270 degrees to suit the angle that you need, making it ideal for use at the work desk or kitchen table. It comes with rubber cushions on the hooks to prevent the screen from getting scratched too.
It works with any tablet (or indeed phone) from 4-inch to 13-inch.
Twelve South Compass Pro – Most stylish iPad stand
Pros
- Ultra stylish
- Foldable
- Portable
Cons
- Expensive
If you’re looking for a stylish folding stand to hold up your iPad while you work, Twelve South has you covered with the easel-like Compass Pro.
We like the way it folds up into a small package (and comes with a travel pouch), and can be quickly unfolded and placed on any flat surface.
It’s ideal for mobile workers looking to prop up an iPad in a coffee shop, and designers will love its arty credentials.
You can also unfold one side to prop an iPad up on its side.
AmazonBasics – Best budget iPad stand
Pros
- Cheap
Cons
- Basic
You can’t really go wrong with AmazonBasics – Amazon’s line of cheap and cheerful line of gadgets we all need.
The Adjustable Tablet stand fits all iPads under 11in (and of course Kindle Fire tablets and e-readers). The back support pivots to any angle you need – plus, it’s collapsible, making it ultra-portable and easy to stow away.
It may not be the prettiest to look at, but it’s a quick and inexpensive solution to propping up your iPad.
Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Station – Ultimate iPad stand
Pros
- 8 ports
- Wireless device charging
Cons
- Expensive
- Not height adjustable
You can buy portable USB-C hubs that extend the range of ports of your iPad but the Kensington StudioDock has it all, with a stand that raises the iPad 13cm off desk level and can tilt between 0-120 degrees, plus adds a row of 5Gbps USB-A, USB-C and Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as a speedy UHS-II SD 4.0 Card Reader and a combo audio jack.
There’s also an HDMI 2.0 port that lets you connect up to a 4K external display at 60Hz. With all this, your iPad just became a fully fledged desktop workstation, and one that runs iOS and works with the Apple Pencil.
As a real bonus, its base offers wireless charging for iPhone and AirPods, and you can also add an extra Apple Watch charging module.
Make sure you buy the correct model for your iPad. The K39160WW is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020/2021 and 2022 models); the K34031WW StudioDock is compatible with 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air but not with the 10.9-inch (10th generation) iPad. The K34030WW is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads – Best Apple-like iPad stand
Pros
- Makes an iPad into an iMac
- Adjustable
Cons
- Expensive
If you want a stand that’s as close to the Apple aesthetic as possible, you can’t get any closer than Elago’s new Premium Stand.
The minimal aluminum stand is designed to mirror the 24-inch iMac—and you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart other than the size. The stand holds all sizes of the iPad with magnets, so it’s recommended to be used with a case since none of Appel’s iPads support MagSafe.
Like the iMac stand, Elago’s stand has a hole to thread a cable through. The stand also allows for tilt adjustment so you can get the best viewing angle. And the iPad can be rotated from portrait to landscape positions freely. Here’s a video to see how that works.
The Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads is available in gray, blue, pink, and silver.
Benks Infinity Pro Magnetic iPad Stand – Best rotating iPad stand
Pros
- Rotates 360 degrees
- Height-adjustable folding arm
- Magnetic
Cons
- Dedicated to individual iPad models
This iPad stand looks similar to many others but has the useful benefit of being able to rotate 360°, which makes it ideal for sharing with groups, either at home for family video calls or in-office meetings. If you use your iPad in the kitchen for recipes, you can rotate it as you move around.
The iPad clamps firmly onto the stand magnetically, rather than sitting on a ledge as with most stands. This means you need to choose the correct model stand that is compatible with iPad Air 4/5, 11-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020/2021/2022), and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020/2021/2022). if you upgrade to a different iPad, then it’s possible that the stand won’t be compatible, but it works very well with the iPad models mentioned here.
The aluminum-alloy arm is height adjustable to help you find the best viewing angle for the iPad. It folds up, so can be stored or carried with you on your travels. There’s a solid-sounding, but not intrusive, clicking noise as you rotate the stand and iPad.
An under-base silicone pad provides stability, which is especially important for a rotating stand.
Moft Snap Float Folio – Best stand/case combo
Pros
- Three different positions and doubles as a case
Cons
- High stand position is best when not touching iPad
Moft takes a slightly different approach to iPad stands with its Snap Float Folio. This is essentially a case that attaches to the iPad magnetically and then, through some clever folds and slits in the vegan leather, allows the device to be placed in three different positions. They are available for a variety of iPads, including the mini, Air, 11-inch Pro, and the 12.9-inch Pro version reviewed here.
Position-wise, there’s the standard wedge shape where one of the long edges is folded so that it props the iPad up at a 20-degree angle, perfect for typing. Pick this up and turn it around and you have the display at 70 degrees, which is ideal for watching video content. The real trick is the third position, where the angled slits and folds can be adjusted so that the 70-degree position is raised about 3 ½ inches above the desk, making it ideal as a second screen for your Mac when using Sidecar.
It’s true that the taller position does feel a little precarious if you start tapping on the iPad display, but when used for viewing it’s actually a very clever and neat solution for raising up the device. The first few attempts and getting the orientation of the folds in the right place can be a little confusing, but after that it’s all very quick and easy.
As a case, the Snap Float Folio doesn’t offer a lot of protection, but Moft also sells the Snap Case, which is a plastic tray that covers the edges of the iPad, plus there’s a slot in which to keep your Apple Pencil or another stylus.
If you want a casual stand for a variety of uses, plus a case for your iPad, then you should definitely check out the Moft Snap Float Folio.
UGreen Tablet Stand – For all iPad sizes
Pros
- Foldable
- Affordable
Cons
- Doesn't raise iPad screen
This universal stand from UGreen works across a broad range of devices (including Nintendo Switch!) from display sizes as small as 4in – and comes in either white or black.
The stand folds so you can carry it with you to work or to use it on your commute. Plus, the hinge flexes up to 100-degrees.
Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro – Best aluminum iPad stand
Pros
- Includes USB and HDMI ports and SD Card reader
Cons
- USB-C iPads only
The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro is more than just a strand to help raise your tablet to a more comfortable and ergonomic level.
Cleverly, it’s also a hub boasting six handy ports, including HDMI for adding an external display (4K at up to 60Hz); a USB-C port for pass-through iPad charging (60W); USB-A; 3.5mm audio jack; and both SD and microSD card readers.
Beautifully built, it weighs 280g and folds up for portability. It connects to the iPad Pro with its built-in USB-C cable. Note that it’s USB-C rather than Lightning so works with the iPad Pro only (or some Windows tablets if you’re so inclined).
Ugreen 360° Rotating Tablet Stand – Best budget rotating iPad stand
Pros
- Rotates 360 degrees
- Height-adjustable folding arm
- Universal compatibility
This rotating iPad stand isn’t magnetic like the Benks Infinity Pro, and instead rests on a couple of sturdy hooks. Otherwise, it’s similar, cheaper and works with all iPad models.
It raises the iPad with its height-adjustable aluminum-alloy arm.
Vents provide a cooling airflow, keeping your iPad at a healthy temperature. Anti-slip silicone hooks protect your iPad from scratches and slides, and under-base silicone pads provide extra stability.
Compatible with 4-inch to 12.9-inch iPads.
Lululook Magnetic iPad Stand
Pros
- Neat magnetic hold
Cons
- Larger iPads only
Lululook’s Magnetic iPad Stand (Urban Series) is a good-looking floating, adjustable aluminum stand for iPad Pro 12.9in (3rd/4th/5th Gen), iPad 11in (1st/2nd/3rd) and iPad Air (4th Gen).
A strong built-in magnet automatically aligns and holds the iPad firmly in place, and 360-degree swivel rotation offers portrait and landscape viewing. The supporting arm makes tilting easy for multiple viewing angles.
It’s available in Space Gray and Silver.
Lululook also has a Magnetic Stand for iPad Mini.
Ugreen Tablet Pillow Stand
Pros
- Cosy
- Gadget pockets
- Pen groove
Cons
- Bulky
In comparison to hard-edged metal iPad stands, the Ugreen Tablet Pillow Stand really does live up to its name, as you can even use it as a pillow when the movie you’ve been watching on your iPad finally sends you to sleep—just remember to remove the iPad first!
Suitable for 4.7-inch to 12.9-inch tablets, phones and e-readers, this cozy stand has three angle adjustments, so that you can get the best viewing angle in bed, on the sofa, or at a table—the iPad can be held in both vertical and horizontal viewing positions.
Round the back, there’s a handy storage space for your AirPods, stylus, or phone.
Flippy iPad Tablet Pillow Stand
Pros
- Cosy
Cons
- Bulky
If you’re looking for a stand for when you’re lounging about on the couch or bed, this pillow stand is worth looking at.
A useful feature is you can adjust the viewing angle by resting the device on a separate edge of the pillow stand, as each side is tilted to a different degree.
This works with multiple devices, and the outer fabric can be cleaned easily by using a damp cloth.
Twelve South ParcSlope – Best iPad stand for Apple Pencil use
Pros
- Stylish
- Great for Pencil use
Cons
- Doesn't raise iPad screen
Twelve South’s minimalist matte-black ParcSlop is a stand for both MacBook and iPad.
Place your iPad on the stand, and you get an 18-degree angle that’s great for sketching with a stylus or typing.
It doesn’t offer you any extra height but it is super stable for working on.
Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Holder – Best flexible iPad stand
Pros
- Super flexible
Cons
- Requires table edge for fitting
Flexible but firm, this gooseneck iPad stand is best suited for passive viewing or video calls where you don’t need to use the touchscreen controls so much.
It has a firm grip on the table and the tablet and can bend to just about any angle you desire.
Belkin – Best iPad stand for presentations
Pros
- Interactive whiteboard app
Cons
- Expensive
If you’re standing up in front of a lot of people and giving a presentation, then this iPad stand is a great choice.
The Belkin Portable Tablet Stage Stand is sturdy and has an adjustable platform to position your iPad right where you can see it. It comes with a built-in system for tidying away cables, and you can use the Apple HD Adapter to connect your iPad to a projector or display. The stand comes with an app called Stage (available for iOS and Android) that acts as an interactive whiteboard and document camera.
We think it’s a great stand for teachers and others who present on a regular basis.
In Australia, it’s available directly from Belkin for AU$129.95.