The iPad is getting ever more powerful, and a good add-on keyboard can help you turn your iPad into a real rival for a conventional MacBook laptop

When the iPad was first launched, it was primarily intended as a device for entertainment–for tasks such as web browsing, streaming video and gaming. In recent years, though, Apple has increasingly turned the iPad into a productivity tool, both for routine office work, and also for creative users who work in fields such as graphics, video and design.

The big drawback here, of course, is the iPad’s lack of a physical keyboard – but, of course, Apple never misses the chance to sell some expensive peripherals and accessories, and it has been quick to release a number of keyboards designed specifically for the iPad. In fact, there’s now a confusing array of iPad keyboards available just from Apple alone – there are Smart keyboards and Magic keyboards, and also variants called the Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard Folio. And while some of Apple’s keyboards are designed for specific iPad models, some keyboards are also available in different sizes for use with several different iPad models.

Of course, there are also plenty of alternative keyboards available from rivals such as Logitech, which are often cheaper than Apple’s own keyboards, and may provide additional features too (in fact Logitech’s keyboards had a feature called ‘Flow’ that lets you transfer files from one device to another years before Apple unveiled Universal Control with macOS Monterey). So here’s our guide to the best keyboards that can help you to get some serious work done with your iPad.

This article covers keyboards that can be used with a variety of iPad models, we’ve included links so you can find the model that works with your iPad. If you are looking for a keyboard to use with your Mac check out our round up of the best Mac keyboards.