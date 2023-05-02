In recent times, with many of us working at least part of the time from home, it has become more necessary to have access to a printer in our homes. There are so many different types of printers available and it’s important to make the right choice and buy one that suits your needs–and doesn’t end up costing a fortune in inks.

In this article we round up the best printers available for Mac owners, as well as for those who want to print from an iPhone or iPad.

Which printer to buy: Inkjet or laser?

Laser printers are relatively expensive, primarily aimed at business users who need a high-performance device that can cope with the workload in a busy office. For home users, and people who work from home or in a small office, we recommend inkjet printers instead.

Inkjet technology hasn’t changed much in recent years, and most inkjet printers still stick to the traditional method of using cartridges that contain four different coloured inks – cyan, magenta, yellow and black, also known as ‘CMYK’ – for printing everything from simple text documents to glossy photographs.

There are a few variations, though, starting with basic mono (black and white) printers that just use black ink on its own for printing letters and other text documents. At the other end of the spectrum there are specialised photo printers that may use five or six different coloured inks in order to produce really colourful, high-quality photo prints. Beware that there are hidden costs when it comes to the inks though, which we discuss below.

Mac compatibility

Another thing to consider as a Mac user is whether the features will all work with your Mac, and whether the printer has features like AirPrint, which will make the set up much simpler.

Most printers these days are Mac-compatible, but we have seen quite a few printers that work better with Windows PCs. The problem here lies in the driver software that controls the printer, which may be different on Macs and PCs. One common weakness is printer software that provides duplex printing–two-sided printing, on both sides of the page–for Windows, but not on the Mac. So it’s always worth checking the technical info on the manufacturer’s web site to make sure that the Mac software provided with the printer includes all the same features as the Windows equivalent.

Of course, Macs have always been used for creative tasks such as graphic design and photo editing, so many Mac users may prefer to opt for a more specialised printer that is designed for graphics and photographic work.

You don’t need to be a professional photographer, either, as many people now use their iPhone or iPad to shoot selfies, portraits and landscape photos when they’re out and about. This has given rise to a new generation of printers that are more focused on mobile devices, so Apple users should check that the printer supports Apple’s AirPrint software – which allows you to quickly print from an iPhone or iPad without having to install any other software or apps first.

All the printers tested below are AirPrint-compatible, which means you won’t need to install printer drivers and that your Mac, iPhone and iPad will instantly connect to them.

Hidden costs

Above all else, you need to keep a close eye on the day-to-day running costs of your printer. Many manufacturers sell their printers as cheaply as possible, but you may then find that you get stung in the pocket with the cost of replacement ink cartridges.

Many of the printer manufacturers offer to monitor your printer to judge when it is about to run out of ink, and you can sign up for a service that will automatically dispatch ink cartridges to you. These deals often work out cheaper–and in some cases you may find that you get a few months free as part of a bundle with the printer. We’ve seen five months free HP Instant Ink subscriptions bundled with new printers on Amazon for example.

With all this in mind, here’s our guide to the best printers currently available for your Mac and other Apple devices.

Best Mac printer 2023