Best Mouse for Mac and MacBook

1. Logitech MX Master 3 – Best Mouse for Mac

Most conventional two-button mice will work with a Mac without needing any additional software, but more advanced mice that have additional buttons and controls do need an app that will allow you to program those extra buttons to work the way that you want.

Logitech therefore takes top spot in this review of best mice for the Mac, simply by virtue of the fact that it’s one of the few manufacturers that includes a proper Mac version of its Options app for its mice (and keyboards too).

Mind you, its MX range of mice are also very well designed, with no less than three versions of the current MX Master 3 now available. All three versions have the same basic design – which is for right-handed users only, unfortunately – so make sure you choose the correct model before pressing the Buy button.

The mouse has a smoothly curved surface that fits the palm of the hand very well, along with a thumb-rest for extra comfort. It has the usual left/right buttons and a scroll wheel, but the scroll-wheel works in two different modes, with a high-speed mode for zooming through long documents and web pages, as well as a slower mode that provides greater precision and tactile feedback.

There’s also a second wheel on the side, which allows you to scroll horizontally – which is great for photo-editing and graphics work – and two more buttons that can be programmed using the Options app. Battery life is good too, at around two months – twice that of Apple’s Magic Mouse or Trackpad.

The original version (which we are looking at here), was launched in 2019 and is simply called the MX Master 3. This costs £119.99, and is still the model that we’d recommend for most users, as it includes both Bluetooth and a small USB wireless transmitter that provides greater security and reliability than Bluetooth.

However, Logitech has added two other models since then, including the MX Master 3 For Mac, which is the same price but only has Bluetooth connectivity, and a more Mac-like Space Grey colour scheme. And, just recently, Logitech launched the MX Master 3 For Business, which costs around £130, but includes a special ‘Bolt’ USB transmitter that provides super-strong security features for business users. Prices vary a lot online, though, so it’s worth shopping around before buying.