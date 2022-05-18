Best Mac word processor

1. Microsoft 365 – Microsoft Word

When it comes to word processors, Microsoft Word is still the gold standard for most people. Its widespread use by businesses around the globe means that you should never run into any issues with people not being able to open a document or having your formatting going awry when you send the file to a colleague.

Word is a powerful app that has pretty much anything you’d need for something as simple as a short letter right up to detailed reports with graphics and charts.

There are handy features like Smart Look Up, which allows users to select a word or phrase in a document and access information about the term from the web. There’s also a Resume Reading feature that auto-bookmarks your reading position in a document and takes you back there when you re-open it. Plus, the Editor will suggest grammatical and structural improvements to your sentances so that all your prose is as clear as possible. The built-in Microsoft Translator is present for language duties, and you’ll also find tools for scaleable vector graphics and 3D images.

Best of all, though, is the integration with Microsoft’s online Office 365, which makes it easy to work on documents in the iOS and iPadOS versions of Word or in a web browser.

The standalone software costs $139.99/£109.99 for a one-off payment from Microsoft or from Apple, but arguably the best value is to be found in the Microsoft 365 monthly subscription, which not only gives you access to Word, but also Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, as well as 1TB of storage on OneDrive. Prices start at $6.99/£5.99 per month.

