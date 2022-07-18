Apple talks a lot about privacy, but since Pegasus hit the headlines last year, people have begun to realize that the promises aren’t as ironclad as they thought.

A VPN won’t prevent such malware from attacking your iPhone, but what it will do is protect your privacy when you’re online. For example, your movements can be tracked by the websites you visit in Safari (or another browser), and your internet service provider can also see what you’re up to, whether you’re connected to Wi-Fi or using 3G, 4G, or 5G. Using a VPN can keep all this information private, preventing companies knowing what you buy, where you shop, what you watch, when you go to bed and where you’re going on holiday.

A VPN also hides your location, which has the secondary benefit of allowing you to access content and blocked sites: such as US Netflix when you’re in the UK or BBC iPlayer when you’re in the US. (It’s important to note, mind you, that using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions is usually against the terms and conditions of streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and the BBC.)

While VPNs are a novel concept for many people, they are very simple apps to use and require no previous knowledge or technical expertise. It’s as easy as launching the app, pressing the ‘connect’ button and then launching Safari or whichever other app you want to use.

For more information, we have a separate article that explains how to use a VPN on an iPhone, and you can read our VPN buying advice. You might also want to check out our round-up of the best VPN deals, too.

Best iPhone VPN apps