Best iPad VPN 2022

A VPN is an essential tool for iPad users wanting to watch streaming services in other countries, such as Disney+, Netflix or BBC iPlayer, with some content not being available at every location. This is handy if you’re travelling abroad, but missing out on your favourite shows, as you can connect to a server in your own country and carry on watching as if you were at home.

Plus, when you’re browsing the web using your iPad, your online activity is visible to your internet service provider (ISP), your government, and potentially others. But because a VPN changes your real IP address for a different one and encrypts the data going to and from your iPad, it makes it practically impossible to spy on you.

The new IP address can make it appear that you’re located somewhere else in the world. That could be in the same country, or it could be half way across the globe.

We’ve tested many VPN services, and these are our recommendations for iPad owners.

Best iPad VPN reviews