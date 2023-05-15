Best free PDF editors for Mac

PDFs can be a pain. As they were initially designed to be forms that were printed out and filled in by pen, they can feel somewhat anacronistic in the modern digital age. But, it’s not as hard to complete forms or annotate documents in this format, and you don’t even need expensive software to do it.

Here we look at a collection of PDF apps that are either completely free, or have a free trial version with a lot of the necessary functionality for a one-off PDF editing requirement.

Some of these apps do certain things better than others, so the best PDF editor for you will depend on what your particular needs. For example, if you want a PDF editor that can use OCR (optical character recognition) to read the text on a page you have scanned, and allow you to edit it, we have an option that can allow you to do that.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a PDF editor that’s simple to use and flexible enough to let you fill in a form without pulling out your hair, we have one below. We have even found a PDF tool that will let you import a PDF into Word (or Pages) and edit it there.

We have looked at the following features and abilities of the PDF Editors reviewed here:

Import: How faithful to the original PDF is the PDF editor? Does it maintain fonts and spacing? Can you open the PDF in Word, Excel etc?

Editing: Can you select text from the original PDF? Is the new text added in a separate text box? How easy is it to edit and delete content from the PDF? Can you move content around? Does the text you add maintain the style and formatting of the original PDF? Can you add hyperlinks or attach documents? Can you add images?

Collaboration: What markup tools are available? Can you highlight, underline, or strikethrough text? Can you use freehand drawing tools and an eraser. Can you add stamps? Can you track who reads and edits?

Signing: Can you add a signature? Is this signature scanned, imported, or typed? How many signatures can you save?

Saving: Can you resize the PDF? Can you stitch pages from multiple docs? Can you delete pages? Can you rotate pages?

Find & Replace: Can the PDF editor search the PDF? Can you find and replace words? Can you redact words?

OCR: Can the PDF editor read a scanned page – and can you edit that?

Watermark: Does it add a watermark? Can you add your own watermark?

Don’t forget that macOS comes with some PDF editing capabilities of its own in Preview, and you can read a bit more about how to work with it in tips for using Preview to edit a PDF on a Mac.