iPhone data recovery apps are the kind of tool you hope you never need, but you’ll certainly be glad you have them if you do.

iPhones have become more and more advanced, with new cameras and more storage meaning they’re chock full of precious memories and moments. They’ve also become more durable, with water and dust resistance and toughened, ‘Ceramic Shield’ cases, but they’re not indestructible.

If you’ve ever dropped your phone, or plugged it in for a simple restore process and found that your backups are corrupted, you’ll want to reach for the best iPhone data recovery software.

We’ve rounded up our picks of the best options available right now in 2022, but as with all things data recovery, there’s never any absolute certainty that your files can be restored. With that in mind, we’d recommend ensuring you have an iCloud backup where possible, and maybe one on your computer, too.

General buying advice

As you’ll see, data recovery software tends to be expensive: it can afford to be, because the people who need it are often desperate. However, before you spend lots of money have a look to see if a free trial is available – and note that even if there is, you may find that the free trial is missing a key feature.

Our sense is also, unfortunately, that this is a market with a high percentage of scams. The reason we’ve only included six products below is that all the others we tried seemed, well, a bit dodgy. And many of the dodgier denizens of this market are fond of inserting themselves into comment threads and forum posts, so be careful about using software you’ve heard about unless you’ve had a recommendation from a) someone who has actually tried it and b) definitely isn’t a fake bot account.

Best data recovery apps