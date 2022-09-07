It’s a nightmare scenario. Your Mac has been playing up for weeks but you’ve been ignoring it, or just haven’t been able to figure out how to fix it, and then it refuses to start up. Why didn’t you make that backup? Is there any way you can get back your lost data from your Mac? Luckily there are apps that can recover your lost photos and damaged files from your failed Mac’s hard drive.

There are a few techniques you can try first though, as you’ll see in our How to recover data from a damaged Mac article, plus we’d also recommend adopting a regular backup routine going forward, so you’ll avoid these kind of situations again. For more tips on this, take a look at The best backup software for Mac and How to use Time Machine to back up a Mac.

If all of these prove to be of no avail, then here are five apps that can rescue your files from a deleted, corrupted or crashed drive. Unfortunately, this sort of software is pretty much always going to have a price associated with it before you can recover what you need – but if you’ve lost hundreds of treasured photos or the first 1,000 pages of your novel, then no price is too high, probably.

What Mac data recovery apps can do

All data recovery apps work in a similar way. If the directory indicating where files were originally stored is salvageable, the rest is easy. But if that isn’t the case, the software will scan the data for familiar patterns that would denote a file type. Once it finds a file type, there’s a good chance that there will be data in that file.

But expect it to be a time-consuming process to piece the bits of files back together. With patience, most files that haven’t been overwritten should, in theory, be saveable. Some drives can take days to fully scan, and the higher capacity they are, the longer the process. But if it’s your wedding photos, or perhaps your Bitcoin vault that’s missing, you can afford to wait.

Here’s our pick of the best data recovery apps for Mac.