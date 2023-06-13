When to buy a Mac: Should you buy a Mac or MacBook now?

Whether you are updating your old MacBook laptop or planning to buy your first Mac part of the decision of which model to buy should be based on timing. Before you part with your money you should check that the model you are buying isn’t about to be upgraded by Apple. There is nothing worse than buying a new MacBook Air only to see Apple update the models a month later. Luckily you are here reading this article so the chance of you making a mistake like that is slim (although you should check the date this article was last updated!)
In this article we’ll tell you the best time to buy a MacBook, when to buy a Mac, at what time of year Apple usually updates its Macs, and whether an update is expected soon. We’ll also mention if there are any particular configurations to avoid.
We will run through each Mac and MacBook Apple currently sells and assess whether now is a good time to buy one based on educated guesses as to when the next one will launch. Sometimes if you wait a month or two you can get more for your money – provided Apple keeps its prices the same.
Before you make the decision of which Mac to buy you should also check out our Mac buying guide and our MacBook buying guide.
Should I wait for Black Friday deals?
If you are thinking of buying a new Mac and the last few months of the year are approaching, you should hold on to take advantage of deals season. From October onwards is when we tend to see the most deals, with everyone saving their best discounts for the weeks around Black Friday at the end of November. If you are wondering whether to wait until Black Friday itself or take advantage of an early deal that’s marked as being ‘early Black Friday’ or similar, our advice is to just go for it! In the past lots of retailers have started their Black Fridays sales a long time before the day itself and promised that prices won’t go any lower on Black Friday itself.
It’s unlikely that Apple will offer any discounts for Black Friday though. The company tends to offer vouchers with qualifying sales around Black Friday, and we don’t expect that to change: here’s what Apple is likely to be doing for Black Friday 2023. So don’t expect Apple to offer discounts on Black Friday, but you might be able to get money off Apple products from another reseller. We see many resellers offering Black Friday deals on Apple products, so come back around Black Friday and check out our best Apple Black Friday deals to see how much you can save.
When will Apple launch new Macs?
There are a couple of things that can help when predicting when a new model might land. One is to be aware of when Apple last updated the range. The other is to note when Apple has previously to announced updates to that range.
Most recent/current launches:
- Mac Studio M2 Max and M2 Ultra – June 2023
- Mac Pro M2 Ultra – June 2023
- 15-inch MacBook Air M2 – June 2023
- 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Pro and M2 Max – January 2023
- Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro – January 2023
- 13-inch MacBook Pro, M2 – June 2022
- 13-inch MacBook Air, M2 – July 2022
- 24in iMac, M1 – April 2021
As for the times when a Mac launch is most likely. In the past the most likely times to see Mac updates were: WWDC in June for professional Mac models (e.g. 27-inch iMac, 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro) and October for consumer-focused Macs (e.g. MacBook Air and Mac mini). However, as you will see when you read on, this is not a rule that Apple abides by particularly, nor does Apple always launch new Macs at special events: it often just takes the Apple Store offline for a few hours and then when it returns new Mac models are available.
It used to be easier to predict when Apple would launch new Macs because updates were often tied to the launch of the next generation of Intel processors. Now that Apple has transitioned from Intel to its own series of processors, it is no longer tied to Intel’s upgrade cycle. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the updates happen more frequently though. For example, Apple still hasn’t updated the iMac and it’s been more than two years since the M1 model launched and the M2 chip has been available for more than a year.
We do, however, think that updates for the following Macs are likely to arrive in the next few months:
- 24-inch iMac: The iMac still has an M1 chip, despite Apple being well into the M2-series now. It’s time for an update, but Apple may be waiting for the M3. See: New 23-inch iMac rumors.
- 27-inch iMac: Apple discontinued the larger-screened iMac, but there are rumors that it could make a comeback. Read about the new iMac Pro.
- MacBook Air: In June 2023 Apple introduced a new 15-inch MacBook Air but the M2 chip it is powered by arrived a year previously. The M3 MacBook Air is expected to arrive in early 2024.
Let’s take a look at each Mac and MacBook on the market and assess if you should consider buying it now. Check the date at the top of the article to see when we last updated this information.
Should I buy a MacBook Air now or wait?
- Last update: June 2023
- Next update: Spring 2024
There are three versions of the MacBook Air available to buy right now. There are two 13-inch models: one with an M1 chip that launched in November 2020 and one with an M2 chip that went on sale in July 2022. There is also a 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 that joined the lineup in June 2023.
In our review of the M1 MacBook Air 2020 we said: There is no doubt at all that the M1 MacBook Air offers a significant improvement compared to its predecessor in every way that matters, the highlights being much better battery life, software improvements to the FaceTime camera, and the significantly faster operation. There are still some areas for improvement though, for example, the fact that you can’t plug in more than one other monitor (unless you read this: How to connect two or more external displays to Apple Silicon Macs).
The M2 MacBook Air, with its brand-new design, arrived in the summer of 2022. It has the same issue with plugging in external monitors, but it does at least gain a MagSafe charging port, so both your USB-C ports are available. In our 13-inch M2 MacBook Air review we described it as “just right for nearly every user” thanks to its improved display with thinner bezels, full-size function row, killer battery life and outstanding performance in its class.
Now there is another MacBook Air to consider. A larger MacBook Air arrived in June 2023 and in our review of the 15-inch MacBook Air we said that the 15-inch MacBook Air is “exactly like the 13-inch MacBook Air introduced last year, only with a bigger display (and thus chassis) and better speakers”. But if you prefer larger laptops then the 15-inch MacBook Air will save you thousands compared to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Is now a good time to buy a MacBook Air?
The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent machine, and we do recommend it. It is the cheapest Mac laptop right now, which is a good reason to buy one. However, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip only costs $100/£150 more now that Apple has dropped the price on that model, so our advice would be to pay a little extra for the new design and better specs.
If you prefer a larger screen then the 15-inch MacBook Air costs a bit more than the 13-inch model, but considerably less than the other Mac laptops with larger screens (the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999/£2,149 while the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299/£1,399, for example.
We go into more detail about whether to buy a MacBook Air here: Should I buy a MacBook Air now?
Our recommendation is that if you can find a good discount on the price of the MacBook Air right now, and even if you can’t, then it’s a great time to buy.
Read our full Apple 15-inch MacBook Air (2023, M2) review
Should I buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro now or wait?
- Last update: June 2022
- Next update: Spring 2024
We are suspicious that the days of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are numbered. It has a slower processor than the other MacBook Pros, a smaller screen than either of the MacBook Airs and a six-year-old design.
What it has that the MacBook Air hasn’t is a fan, so the laptop can cope a bit better with processor-intensive applications. It also features the Touch Bar (which is something some people love, and others hate). Battery life runs to 20 hours, compared to the 18 hours of the MacBook Air models. But there are things the 13-inch MacBook Pro lacks that the MacBook Air has: The Air has a better FaceTime camera and better speakers, is lighter, and has a MagSafe charging port.
When we reviewed the M2 MacBook Pro we found that, as expected the M2 provides speed and graphics boosts and we noted that the build-in fan means this Mac can sustain performance better than the MacBook Air, but we noted that other MacBooks have displays with better quality and smaller bezels and we felt the mediocre 720p FaceTime camera isn’t good enough.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in June 2022 when it gained the M2 chip. There are rumors that it will gain an M3 chip in 2024, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple just forgets about it altogether.
Is now a good time to buy a 13in MacBook Pro?
The M2 MacBook Pro is a good laptop and we recommend it if the kind of applications you use will benefit from the improved cooling provided by the fan. But if you need something more powerful, or that supports more RAM, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is a better option.
If you want to buy now check out our round-up of the Best MacBook Pro deals.
Should I buy a 14-inch MacBook Pro now or wait?
- Last update: January 2023
- Next update: 2024
Apple introduced the 14in MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (or M1 Max as a build-to-order option) in October 2021 and then upgraded it with the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January 2023, so we don’t expect to see its successor for a long time – probably it won’t arrive until 2024.
We reviewed the M2 Pro model and found it had good performance boost over its predecessor, we appreciated the HDMI upgrade and its expanded external display options. Our main criticism was that the FaceTime camera lacks Centre Stage, which isn’t really a big deal.
Is now a good time to buy a 14in MacBook Pro?
The 14in MacBook Pro offers a solution to all of the things that hold back the 13in MacBook Pro, the only disappointment is the fact that the starting price is a little higher than it was back in the Intel days, and in general the price of the range is a lot higher than it used to be.
Now that the 15-inch MacBook Air is here it is no longer necessary to pay $2,000/£2,000 to get a larger screen. However, you do get a lot for your money and this is a very powerful pro Mac that will leave the MacBook Air for dust.
We saw some great deals for the 14in M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, so it may be that we see similar discounts on the M2 Pro and Max. Check out our round-up of the Best MacBook Pro deals. Also read: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: Buy now or wait?
Should I buy a 16-inch MacBook Pro now or wait?
- Last update: January 2023
- Next update: 2024?
Alongside the 14in MacBook Pro, in January 2023, Apple introduced a 16in MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max. When we reviewed it was said that the M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro was a “successful follow-up to the M1 Pro model. If you’re still using an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s time to upgrade. Heck, the HDMI 2.1, Wi-fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 upgrades may tempt M1 Pro MacBook Pro owners to invest.”
For more advice read our comparison of all the MacBook Pro models.
Is now a good time to buy a 16-inch MacBook Pro?
Now is a great time to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro since it was only introduced in January 2023, so it will be a long time until it is updated again. The only consideration is whether to save a considerable amount of money and opt for the M2 Max in the Mac Studio or the M2 Pro in the Mac mini.
If the 16-inch MacBook Pro suits you then it’s a great time to buy–make sure to check out our round-up of the Best MacBook Pro deals.
Should I buy a 24-inch iMac now or wait?
- Last update: May 2021
- Next update: 2023
Apple’s 24-inch iMac is eye-catching, both in terms of the quality of the 4.5K display and the colourful case. There’s a choice of seven different colors, with pink, blue, green, orange, yellow, purple and silver on offer, with all but silver offering a bold tone on the back that is complemented by a paler version on the front.
The iMac’s screen is larger than its predecessor, although it’s not quite the 24-inches that Apple insinuates by the name: this iMac has a 23-inch screen compared to the previous generation’s 21.5-inch display.
The M1 chip inside is the same as that which was used in the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro–but both of those have been updated to run on M2 chips (now for more than a year!). The Mac mini also runs on an M2 or M2 Pro chip. The iMac does offer the benefit of more efficient cooling and that may be of use in processor-intensive applications, but not much else.
Is now a good time to buy a 24in iMac?
The 24-inch iMac went on sale in May 2021, so it is now more than two years old. Apple’s failure to update the iMac to take advantage of the M2 chip, which has been out for more than a year, is negligent. With that in mind, we wouldn’t recommend that you buy one.
If you do want to buy one then do not pay full price, check our round-up of the best iMac deals. Also read: Should I buy an iMac?
If you need an iMac that is designed with creative pros in mind you should look at the Mac mini with M2 Pro, the Mac Studio with M2 Max, or wait to see if Apple revives the 27-inch iMac/iMac Pro.
Should I buy a Mac mini now or wait?
- Last update: January 2023
- Next update: 2024
Apple introduced the M2 Mac mini and M2 Pro Mac mini in January 2023. The Mac mini with M2 is a great successor to the M1 Mac mini but the big news is the arrival of the M2 Pro version, which sits nicely between the Mac mini and the Mac Studio. This is a pro version of the Mac mini that fills the gap left by the removal of the 27-inch iMac.
Is now a good time to buy a Mac mini?
We thoroughly recommend the M2 Mac mini. It offers the same specs as the other M2 Macs for much less money, the only difference being the absence of a screen. But since you can buy a decent 4K display for less than £300/$300 we don’t think that is a big problem.
The M2 Pro Mac mini is a great option for anyone who needs affordable power. There is now some competition from the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, which starts at $1,999/£2,099 compared to the M2 Pro Mac mini at $1,299/£1,399. That’s quite a large $700 to jump up to the M2 Max from the M2 Pro.
If you want to buy a Mac mini check out our round-up of the Best Mac mini deals.
Should I buy a Mac Studio now or wait?
Last update: June 2023
Next update: 2025
The Mac Studio arrived in March 2022 and we were impressed by its processing power, port flexibility and price. In our review we said “The Mac Studio offers exciting processing prowess,” and added: “It may even be a suitable replacement for an Intel Mac Pro in certain situations.” That model has now been replaced by a Mac Studio with M2 Max or M2 Ultra which is better than ever.
In our review of the model that arrived in June 2023, we said that: “The Mac Studio is the ideal Mac–it’s powerful, priced appropriately, has lots of ports for connecting devices, and it won’t take up a lot of desk space,” and described it as a “complete package of processing power, features, and design”. An HDMI upgrade fixes one of our biggest problems with the original Mac Studio, bringing 8K display support and support for more displays overall.
Is now a good time to buy a Mac Studio?
The Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra arrived in June 2023 so it’s likely that there will be a wait before Apple updates this Mac again. We probably won’t see a new Mac Studio until 2025.
Therefore if you want to buy a Mac Studio it is a good time to do so. Your only consideration is really whether to spend less and get a Mac mini with M2 Pro, or spend more for a Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. Our testing showed that the M2 Max Mac Studio and the M2 Pro Mac mini have similar CPU performance, so if the apps you use are CPU dependent then you will probably be ok with the Mac mini. If you use GPU-dependent software then the Mac Studio is the better choice.
If you want to buy one now, take advantage of the Best Mac Studio deals.
Should I buy a Mac Pro now or wait?
- Last update: June 2023
- Next update: 2025
Apple launched the current Mac Pro in June 2023, three and a half years after the range was last updated in December 2019. That was the first update since December 2013 (which was a wait of six years!)
The main benefit of the 2019 Mac Pro design is shared by the design of the 2023 Mac Pro: it offers PCIe expansion slots (seven in total) and its modular design should mean that there is the potential for SSD upgrades down the line (although RAM won’t be upgradable and nor will the GPU or CPU).
The Mac Pro has a lot of competition in the form of the Mac Studio, which offers the exact same spec as the Mac Studio and is cheaper. The Mac Pro brings an extra fan, more ports and there is a rack-mounted option.
Is now a good time to buy a Mac Pro?
It’s been a long wait but Apple has finally updated the Mac Pro to run on its own silicon. It’s very likely we won’t see an update for a while, so now is a good time to buy, as long as it is what you need. To save money you could look at the Mac Studio.