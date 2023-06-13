When to buy a Mac: Should you buy a Mac or MacBook now?

Whether you are updating your old MacBook laptop or planning to buy your first Mac part of the decision of which model to buy should be based on timing. Before you part with your money you should check that the model you are buying isn’t about to be upgraded by Apple. There is nothing worse than buying a new MacBook Air only to see Apple update the models a month later. Luckily you are here reading this article so the chance of you making a mistake like that is slim (although you should check the date this article was last updated!)

In this article we’ll tell you the best time to buy a MacBook, when to buy a Mac, at what time of year Apple usually updates its Macs, and whether an update is expected soon. We’ll also mention if there are any particular configurations to avoid.

We will run through each Mac and MacBook Apple currently sells and assess whether now is a good time to buy one based on educated guesses as to when the next one will launch. Sometimes if you wait a month or two you can get more for your money – provided Apple keeps its prices the same.

Before you make the decision of which Mac to buy you should also check out our Mac buying guide and our MacBook buying guide.

Should I wait for Black Friday deals?

If you are thinking of buying a new Mac and the last few months of the year are approaching, you should hold on to take advantage of deals season. From October onwards is when we tend to see the most deals, with everyone saving their best discounts for the weeks around Black Friday at the end of November. If you are wondering whether to wait until Black Friday itself or take advantage of an early deal that’s marked as being ‘early Black Friday’ or similar, our advice is to just go for it! In the past lots of retailers have started their Black Fridays sales a long time before the day itself and promised that prices won’t go any lower on Black Friday itself.

It’s unlikely that Apple will offer any discounts for Black Friday though. The company tends to offer vouchers with qualifying sales around Black Friday, and we don’t expect that to change: here’s what Apple is likely to be doing for Black Friday 2023. So don’t expect Apple to offer discounts on Black Friday, but you might be able to get money off Apple products from another reseller. We see many resellers offering Black Friday deals on Apple products, so come back around Black Friday and check out our best Apple Black Friday deals to see how much you can save.

But we don’t only see prices cut for Black Friday, we see deals on Apple products all year round – so don’t assume you can’t get money off a new Apple product when you need to buy one. Check out our round-ups of the best Apple deals:

There are other ways to save money too:

When will Apple launch new Macs?

There are a couple of things that can help when predicting when a new model might land. One is to be aware of when Apple last updated the range. The other is to note when Apple has previously to announced updates to that range.

Most recent/current launches:

Mac Studio M2 Max and M2 Ultra – June 2023

Mac Pro M2 Ultra – June 2023

15-inch MacBook Air M2 – June 2023

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Pro and M2 Max – January 2023

Mac mini M2 and M2 Pro – January 2023

13-inch MacBook Pro, M2 – June 2022

13-inch MacBook Air, M2 – July 2022

24in iMac, M1 – April 2021

As for the times when a Mac launch is most likely. In the past the most likely times to see Mac updates were: WWDC in June for professional Mac models (e.g. 27-inch iMac, 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro) and October for consumer-focused Macs (e.g. MacBook Air and Mac mini). However, as you will see when you read on, this is not a rule that Apple abides by particularly, nor does Apple always launch new Macs at special events: it often just takes the Apple Store offline for a few hours and then when it returns new Mac models are available.

It used to be easier to predict when Apple would launch new Macs because updates were often tied to the launch of the next generation of Intel processors. Now that Apple has transitioned from Intel to its own series of processors, it is no longer tied to Intel’s upgrade cycle. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the updates happen more frequently though. For example, Apple still hasn’t updated the iMac and it’s been more than two years since the M1 model launched and the M2 chip has been available for more than a year.

We do, however, think that updates for the following Macs are likely to arrive in the next few months:

24-inch iMac: The iMac still has an M1 chip, despite Apple being well into the M2-series now. It’s time for an update, but Apple may be waiting for the M3. See: New 23-inch iMac rumors.

27-inch iMac: Apple discontinued the larger-screened iMac, but there are rumors that it could make a comeback. Read about the new iMac Pro.

MacBook Air: In June 2023 Apple introduced a new 15-inch MacBook Air but the M2 chip it is powered by arrived a year previously. The M3 MacBook Air is expected to arrive in early 2024.

Let’s take a look at each Mac and MacBook on the market and assess if you should consider buying it now. Check the date at the top of the article to see when we last updated this information.