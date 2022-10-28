Best iPad for Kids 2022

iPads are one of the most user friendly devices you can buy. Kids take to them like ducks to water and they are a great way to let them take their first steps with technology. Also, they can be fantastic tools for learning as well as having fun. Whether it’s educational games, entertainment apps, using them to create art with an Apple Pencil or just something to stop them getting bored on car journeys, iPads can be a godsend.

Choosing the right one is a challenge at the moment though, as there are plenty of models in the current catalogue, all with their unique charms. Fear not, we’re here to help make things clearer with a quick guide on the best kinds of iPads for younger users.

Should I get an iPad for my child?



There’s been lots of research published about how much screen time our kids should be allowed. ‘Perfect’ parents might be able to claim that their kids haven’t been exposed to screens before the age of 10, or whatever, but frankly in a world where everything is dominated by technology we think that we owe it to our kids to make sure they are comfortable in that environment, hence the introduction of an iPad being good for their education.

That said, just sticking them in front of an iPad rather than interacting with them probably isn’t great: Disney+ shouldn’t really be babysitting your kids for hours on end, but if it allows you a few minutes of peace to make dinner then fair enough.

With that out of the way, there are many reasons why you should be confident about getting an iPad for your kids to use. There are, after all, many other tablets on the market, many of which are cheaper than the iPad. So, if you are looking for some reassurance on is whether the iPad is the best option for your child, here’s a few compelling reasons:

The App Store is full of great apps designed specifically for kids.

Many of those apps will be ideal for school children of various ages, or even toddlers.

There is an ecosystem of great accessories designed to work with the iPad.

Apple’s iOS is easy to use – especially if you already have an iPhone. And the bonus is your iPhone apps will be available on your iPad too and vice versa.

What iPads are there to choose from?

At the time of writing, Apple offers four categories of iPad, which are as follows:

The standard iPad has two current offerings – the 10.2-inch 9th Generation and 10.9-inch 10th Generation – while the iPad Pro is available in two sizes: 11in and 12.9in. In all honesty, we wouldn’t recommend the iPad Pros for children, as you’d just be paying quite sizeable amounts for performance and compatibility features that they just won’t need. The non-Pro range already offers plenty of scope and power for younger users, so our advice is to stick with those and ignore the Pros for now. When it comes to students though, it’s a potentially different argument, but the good news is you can put that off for a few years and save up for the iPad Pro in the meantime.

Here’s our advice on which iPad to choose when buying for a child.