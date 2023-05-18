Size: 1.26 inches (32mm) in diameter, height 0.31 inches (7.9mm)

Weight: 0.39oz (11g)

Range: Not specified

Volume: 60dB

Water resistance: IP67

Battery: 1 year (replaceable)

Compatible with Apple Find My: Yes

Colors: White/Silver

Before we head to the alternatives, it makes sense to look at Apple’s iconic tracker.

Apple pulled back the covers on the AirTags in 2021. The circular tracking device features a silver finish emblazoned with the Apple logo, all of which is encased in a white plastic surrounding edge. It’s powered by a standard CR2032 battery that’s, unusually for Apple, user replaceable and which should deliver around a year’s worth of charge.

An IP67 rating means AirTags will be able to survive immersion in water for a depth of up to one meter and for a maximum of thirty minutes, as well as being dust proof.

AirTag uses Bluetooth to send out its signal to your iPhone, so you can know it’s location. If you have an iPhone 11 or later, then you’ll be able to utilise the AirTag’s U1 chip that boasts Ultra Wideband technology to use the Precision Finding feature that will guide you directly to the AirTag rather than giving you its general vicinity.

If you’re out of range of the AirTag, you can still find it thanks to the Find My network that’s normally used for Find My iPhone, Find My Friends and so forth. This means that if another Apple device passes by the AirTag, then it will alert the Find My network to the lost item’s position.

One concern with trackers is the ability for people to track you, but Apple makes a big deal of the privacy features it has built-into AirTag to stop this from happening. Essentially if an AirTag is away from the managing iPhone for a length of time it will start to make a sound, which would alert someone to its presence.