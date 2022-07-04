Best MagSafe portable battery packs and power banks for iPhone 12 and 13

Portable power banks that charge your phone are popular, but wireless battery packs using Apple’s MagSafe technology offer a simpler and smarter solution for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users.

Phone batteries are prone to run dry just when you’re heading away from a power source, so having a portable charging source is one of today’s necessities. Annoyingly, most power banks require you to carry around a cable, too.

Wireless power banks do away with cables but come with their own major limitation – the inefficiency of wireless charging means you need a high-capacity power bank to fully charge a drained iPhone.

MagSafe is a technology that’s compatible with all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, from the mini to the Pro Max. It allows accessories to connect magnetically to the back of the iPhone.

The MagSafe connection is precise enough to make wireless charging more efficient as around 20% of Qi power loss is from poor placement of a phone and the wireless charging pad.

So while standard Qi wireless charging can lose as much as 50% of the portable battery’s power, MagSafe wireless charging loses ‘just’ 30%.

That still means that it’s not as efficient as using a cable to charge a phone, but MagSafe is a tech that brings true wireless charging a step closer to doing away with cables altogether.

We have tested the major MagSafe chargers to find which is the best for you and your iPhone.

Certified MagSafe or MagSafe compatible

Not all are officially certified MagSafe by Apple but we’ve included only those MagSafe-compatible battery packs that work as efficiently as the “Made for MagSafe” models. Official certification is more important for wired MagSafe chargers as the 15W charging power of MagSafe-certified chargers beats the 7.5W maximum for mere MagSafe-compatible accessories.

In comparison, the portable battery packs tested here can’t reach 15W, except those that can be charged simultaneously by wire and wireless, as the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can.

We have listed the speeds at which each portable power bank can be charged itself (Input charger) and charge the iPhone (Output charger).

We’ve also included a few alternative non-magnetic options, including standard power banks and battery cases. MagSafe is cool but it isn’t always the best option.

After the list of our favorites, you’ll find more details on how MagSafe works and why you should be looking at a power bank’s capacity in Watt Hours rather than the mostly quoted Milliamp Hours.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack – Smartest MagSafe battery Pros MagSafe

Compact

Smarter battery features than rivals

Cable plus wireless charging Cons Underpowered compared to rivals

White only

5W wireless charging MSRP: $99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 11.13Wh (1460mAh/2920mAh) Input charger: Lightning (27W) Output charger: Wireless (5W) & Lightning (15W combined) MagSafe: Certified Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 60% Weight: 114g Dimensions: 9.6-x-6.4-11cm Colors: White Compatibility: iPhone 12/13 mini, iPhone 12/13, iPhone 12/13 Pro, iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Compatible with all models of iPhone 12 and 13, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is an intelligent and convenient lightweight power pack that magnetically clamps to the iPhone. While underpowered compared to the competition, it will charge a fading iPhone up to around 60%, which should be enough to get you through the day to when you have access to a power outlet. Wireless charging isn’t the speediest at 5W, but unlike most other MagSafe chargers, the Apple Battery Pack can charge an iPhone at 15W using a wireless and a Lightning cable simultaneously. Its Apple advantage is its smart features that show onscreen battery power icons and safety features that stop charging when too hot or before the phone’s internal battery could be compromised – meaning it’s good practice to stop charging a phone battery at 90% for long-term battery health. Available in white only, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is smarter but more expensive compared to third-party alternatives. Read our full Apple MagSafe Battery Pack review Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery – Best MagSafe battery pack with stand Pros Battery capacity

Built-in stand

Colors

7.5W charging Cons No simultaneous cable charging

Incompatible with iPhone mini MSRP: $59.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 19.13Wh (5000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (12W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 80% Weight: 146g Dimensions: 10.5-x-6.6-x-1.3cm Colors: White, Gray, Purple, Green, Blue Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13, except mini The Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery is cheaper than the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, has a larger battery capacity and is available in multiple muted colours: white, purple, green, blue and gray. It works with MagSafe iPhone from the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max., but sits a little over the smaller iPhone mini when magnetically attached. We love that the Anker 622 comes with its own built-in fold-out stand, which with MagSafe’s pulling power will hold your iPhone securely in either portrait/vertical or landscape/horizontal mode. The stand folds away so that it can be popped in a pocket to be magnetically clamped to the phone when you need it most – and operates just like the Apple battery pack. In our battery tests, the 622 managed to charge a drained iPhone to 80% of full power, which is a significant jump on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Case that powered the iPhone to just 60%. The Anker battery is rated at 19.13Wh (5,000mAh) but, like all the other wireless chargers loses a decent chunk of that power to environmental factors. As its battery is larger than Apple’s, it actually loses a little more but has plenty in reserve to make up for this. The Anker battery charges wirelessly at 7.5W – faster than Apple’s 5W charge, although the Apple battery can use the wireless Qi and cabled USB-C power simultaneously to speed charging at up to 15W. It ships with a 60cm USB-C cable. Read our full Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery review Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger – Best multi-function MagSafe charger Pros Battery capacity

Portable power bank and dual-device charging stand

Colors

7.5W charging Cons No simultaneous cable charging MSRP: $119.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 19.13Wh (5000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (25W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 84% Weight: 132g Dimensions: 10.6-x-6.6-x-1.2cm Colors: White, Blue, Gray Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13, except mini The Anker MacGo 633 Wireless Charger is more than just a MagSafe charger. It’s also an adjustable stand that charges the iPhone when in place, and also keeps the 633 battery charged for when you need to slip it out of its holster for portable use. And the base of the stand is also Qi-enabled so can wirelessly charge an AirPods case or similarly sized Qi-ready device. As a portable battery charger that magnetically attaches to the iPhone it is similar to its non-charge-stand sibling, the Anker MagGo 622. And it has the same 19.13Wh (5000mAh) battery that offers a greater charge potential than Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack. In our tests, it charged an empty iPhone 13 Pro up to 84%, beating the 622’s 80% and Apple’s 60%. It charges the iPhone at a decent 7.5W – the same as the 622 and 1.5x better than the Apple – and comes with a 25W wall charger and 1.5m USB-C cable. The Anker MagGo 633 is great value as it offers so many functions: desktop charger, portable power bank, AirPods charger, and adjustable viewing stand, and is doesn’t compromise on any of those roles. Read our full Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger review iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank – Best MagSafe battery with LED display Pros Battery capacity

LED battery display

built-in stand

7.5W charging Cons Magnetic grip not quite as strong

Bulky MSRP: $34.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 22.2Wh (6000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (18W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W), USB-C (18W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 105% Weight: 158g Dimensions: 10.3-x-6.5-x-1.8cm Colors: Black, White, Pink Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13 The iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank has a couple of features not found on other magnetic battery packs. The most obvious is the finger ring, which is meant to mean safer holding but we prefer to grip our phone using a whole hand. But it does double-up as a kickstand for the iPhone so you can place it in a horizontal/landscape viewing position – horizontal feels more stable. Even more useful is the LED battery-charge indicator that shows you exactly how much charge is in the power bank. This is way more helpful than the usual array of four tiny LEDs that most battery packs come with and especially more informative than Apple’s single Orange (not full) or Green (full) LED that lights up only when cable- connected to a power source. The iWalk power bank also boasts a sizeable battery, with 2.2Wh (6000mAh) capacity. It recharged our test iPhone 13 Pro to 100% and then another 5% above that, so, in reality, a full charge with a little over for expected battery drain if left sitting in your bag for a few days. And it will charge a non-Pro 12 or 13 even further. As such, it’s heavier and fatter (including the pull-out ring) than most other magnetic power banks tested here. It can charge while magnetically clamped to the iPhone and also (but not simultaneously) by USB cable at an impressive 18W, although you’ll need a USB-C-to-Lightning cable for wired charging. it comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable for charging the pack itself, and also a Magsticker to attach to non-MagSafe phones for the same battery-pack functionality. SWIO Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger – Highest capacity attachable MagSafe battery pack Pros Massive capacity

Kickstand

7.5W charging Cons Chunky MSRP: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 38.5Wh (10000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (22W) Output charger: Wireless (15W) & USB-C (22W combined) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 136% Weight: 210g Dimensions: 10.4-x-6.6-x-2.1cm Colors: Black, Blue Compatibility: iPhone 12/13 mini, iPhone 12/13, iPhone 12/13 Pro, iPhone 12/13 Pro Max The SWIO/CAVN Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger boasts a giant battery, with 38.5Wh (10000mAh) capacity. This colossal capacity means it is a bit of a colossus itself, significantly fatter than other portable chargers tested here. It’s chunky thickness will fit in a pocket while clamped to a phone but only just. It’s more a charger on the table type of power bank. Indeed, with its handy built-in stand, you can settle down to watch a movie while your phone is reenergized. It recharged our test iPhone 13 Pro to 100% and then another 36% above that, so it can charger a couple of flagging phones, or iPhone and AirPods (via cable), or just keep juice spare for a decent top up later. It will charge a non-Pro 12 or 13 even further. It’s even capable of giving a respectable charge to an iPad Pro. Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger 10K Pros Giant battery capacity

7.5W charging Cons Heavy and bulky

Less Compact MSRP: $59.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 38Wh (10000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (18W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: No Weight: 300g Colors: White and Black Dimensions: 14.3-x-7.1-x-2.1cm Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13 Larger and weightier (2x the nearest rival) than alternatives, the Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger 10K is more of a wireless charging pad that can also be carried around as a power bank. This isn’t a bad thing as many users will have a less frequent need of it as a power bank and will charge their phone at their bedside or on their desk while working. But when you do need it, the Belkin 10K really delivers with a massive 38Wh (10,000mAh) battery capacity. Its 7.5W charging speed is also impressive. It’s available in old-school black and white models. (We haven’t tested this product yet and will update here with its battery score as soon as we have.) Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus – Highest capacity MagSafe battery power bank Pros Massive battery capacity

15W charging

Wired ports Cons Very bulky

Portable but not attachable

Expensive MSRP: $319 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 92.5Wh (25000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (100W) Output charger: Wireless (15W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: In testing Weight: 584g Dimensions: 15.9-x-8.7-x-2.9cm Colors: Silver Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13 Too bulky to attach to your iPhone and stay on while the phone is carried about, the Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus is not a proper battery pack like the others we have tested but is still portable and MagSafe compatible. What it does offer is a massive battery capacity of 92.5Wh (25,000mAh), which should be enough to get you through a weekend festival. It also can be recharged to go again, incredibly quickly. This power bank has graphene-composite technology inside, and so can be charged at much lower temperatures than lithium-polymer, which means it can also charge significantly faster. Instead of taking three or four hours to recharge, with its 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 inputs, in our tests this got from zero to 100% in 50 minutes, or to 80% in 45 mins. Boasting five lithium-polymer graphene-composite battery cells that have been designed in partnership with Tesla and Panasonic, the Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus is priced accordingly, which isn’t surprising for gadgets based on the latest technologies. Graphene-composite batteries have a lifespan four times longer than lithium-polymer, rated for 2,000 cycles, which means they could keep going at full-pelt for five years or more. It can charge a MagSafe iPhone at 15W and an Apple Watch at 5W, and has a large array of OLED percentage displays. With an array of outputs, it can charge up to six devices at the same time. Read our full Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus review RapidX Boosta Magnetic Wireless Charger – Best for color options Pros Good choice of colors

7.5W charging Cons No simultaneous cable charging MSRP: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 18.5Wh (5000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (10W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W), Wired (10W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 85% Weight: 140g Dimensions: 9.4-x-6.4-x-1.4cm Colors: Red, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, White, Black Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13, except mini The RapidX Boosta Magnetic Wireless Charger scores around the same recharge power as other 5000mAh magnetic battery packs, and is similar in most other respects, too. Wireless charging speed is 7.5W, or you can connect with a USB-C to Lightning cable (not included) for 10W wired charging. The Boosta comes with a white USB-C cable for charging the power pack itself. While you can’t charge a phone simultaneously with a wired and the wireless connections, it does charge the phone and power bank together while plugged to power. Where it wins by a mile is its color options, being available in seven shades. None exactly matches the iPhone but it’s a better than just black or white. Excitus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank – Best budget high-capacity power bank Pros Massive battery capacity

10W charging

Wired ports

Affordable Cons Very bulky

Portable but not attachable MSRP: $99.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 76.96Wh (20800mAh) Input charger: USB-C (65W) Output charger: Wireless (10W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: In testing Weight: 480g Dimensions: 19.5-x-8.5-x-2.6cm Colors: Green Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13 You could hold this power bank and the iPhone would stay attached, but it’s too bulky to be as pocketable as the other magnetic power banks tested here. It is certainly portable in a bag and could be perfect for camping trips or long journeys. Packing enough power to charge a laptop, you could connect four devices at the same time, including an iPhone 12/13 on top. As well as the precise-positioning 10W magnetic charging pad, there’s an 18W Quick Charge 3.0 port, 45W USB-C PD port that can be used as a 44W PPS high-speed charging output for compatible Samsung phones, and another USB-C port with 100W PD output. You will need a fast USB-C charger to power up the power bank itself, with a maximum 65W charging input. There’s a digital battery-level indicator so you can tell when it needs topping up. Read our full Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger review HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack Pros Fast to charge battery pack

7.5W charging Cons Low iPhone recharge score

No simultaneous cable charging MSRP: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 18Wh (5000mAh) Input charger: USB-C (12W) Output charger: Wireless (7.5W), Wired (12W) MagSafe: Compatible Tested: Yes Charged drained iPhone to: 74% Weight: 136g Dimensions: 9.7-x-6.3-x-1.6cm Colors: Black Compatibility: All iPhone 12 & 13 The HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack comes from one of our favorite Apple accessory makers, Hyper. It looks smart and charges up quickly, with a 12W input. However, it underperformed in our charging tests, scoring just 74%. Wireless and USB-C connectivity allows you to quick-charge two devices at the same time, but not the same device at a faster speed. It’s decent value in the US but Hyper’s high shipping charges make it an expensive product internationally. Newdery Battery Case – Best battery case for iPhone 13 Pros Protective case

Near 100% battery charge Cons Not MagSafe

Bulky MSRP: $35.99 Best Prices Today: Capacity: 17.78Wh (4800mAh) Input charger: Lightning and Qi (7.5W) Output charger: Lightning for iPhone (5W) MagSafe: No Tested: Yes Colors: Black Compatibility: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro A battery case offers both robust protection and the opportunity to recharge a fading iPhone battery on the go. We loved the old Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone but there isn’t a version for iPhone 12 or 13, with Apple going down the MagSafe-only route. The Newdery Battery Case offers full protection and nearly a full battery recharge, and this dual function makes it a cheaper alternative to a MagSafe case and MagSafe battery pack. However, some may find the bulky design too chunky, although the case itself weighs just 134g. The Newdery Battery Case scored 96% in our test, showing that it will supply very close to a 100% recharge – better than any MagSafe power bank that we have tested so far. It charges like an iPhone via a Lightning cable (not included), but it is also wireless compatible so can be charged itself on most Qi charging pads. If you desire protection as well as longer battery life, the Newdery Battery Case offers both in an affordable package. There are also versions for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro on Amazon.com and Amazon UK, and the 12 Pro Max (US and UK), but nothing yet for the 13 Pro Max. There is one model that works for both the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini. And there is also a basic version without wireless charging. Read our full Newdery Battery Case for iPhone 13 review

How we tested

MagSafe charger testing was conducted using an iPhone 13 Pro, subscribed to a 5G network and WiFi, with screen off and all default settings.

Our test is a simple battery recharge shootout. We let our test-unit iPhone 13 Pro (3,095mAh battery capacity) drain to just 5% and then set the Battery Pack to work recharging the phone.

We then assigned the charger a score of whatever percentage it managed to charge the iPhone to and subtract the 5%; we test each model at least twice.

It’s not a real-world test of day-to-day use where you’ll likely be using your phone for various tasks (of varying battery usage) and in different environmental conditions and network configurations.

But it does give us a common score format that we can use to compare different battery-pack models.

Why comparing Watt Hours are better than Milliamp Hours

Phone batteries are generally rated in Milliamp Hours (mAh) but this is a measure of electrical charge, while a Watt Hour is equal to one watt of energy consumed for one hour of time.

When comparing battery capacities and how much a power pack will boost a phone’s internal battery, energy is more important than electrical charge.

And mAh ignores a battery voltage, which determines the wattage (power) of a battery.

If the mAh is the same, the higher the voltage, the greater the actual stored power.

For example, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is rated at just 1,460mAh but it has a higher voltage potential (7.62V) than the iPhone (3.81V) or other battery packs, meaning that it can provide more power to an iPhone than its mAh suggests; in fact, it is actually 2,920mAh.

To go into further depth about this read our feature iPhone battery capacities compared that also lists all iPhones battery life in mAh and Wh.