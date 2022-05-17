Best MagSafe chargers

We’ve rounded up the best MagSafe and MagSafe-compatible chargers, from the plain to the multi-functional and even the most colorful.
Apple’s MagSafe technology presents a more efficient way of wirelessly charging compatible iPhones.
MagSafe is the ring of magnets around the iPhone 12 and 13’s internal charging coil, which senses compatible accessories and magnetically snaps securely into place with the right accessories.
MagSafe is supported by all models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It allows certified and compatible accessories to magnetically clamp to the back of the iPhone, creating a strong and less wasteful connection.
MagSafe charging can be twice as fast as standard Qi wireless charging for a number of reasons.
First, it supports 15W iPhone charging, compared to the usual 7.5W from a Qi charger; note, though, that this is 12W for the iPhone 12/13 mini.
Standard non-MagSafe magnetic chargers – also known as MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers – are limited to 7.5W.
In our tests, MagSafe speeds slowed to under 10W once the iPhone reached 50 percent charged.
That’s still faster than the compatible chargers but the speed benefit of certified MagSafe isn’t quite as stark as the simple numbers suggest.
Second, the connection is much more precise than what you get from just placing your phone on top of a non-magnetic wireless charging pad. Wireless charging is inefficient, losing as much as 50% of its power through poor placement and a handful of environmental factors. With MagSafe’s optimum positioning, that wireless inefficiency is more like 30% wastage compared to cabled charging via Lightning.
And you’re less likely to wake up to find your phone wasn’t correctly placed so didn’t charge at all!
Why wireless?
Wireless charging is convenient and fine for situations when you don’t need a super-fast recharge.
If you’re leaving your home in 20 minutes and need as much juice as possible, plug in the Lightning cable as even a 12W USB charger can power up an iPhone a third faster than wireless, and 50% faster if you use a 20W USB-C-to-Lightning PD charger.
It is less wearing than constantly inserting a cable into your phone, and more reliable as that vulnerable Lightning port can fill with fluff and dust after all the time spent in your trouser pocket or bag and it’s one of the most common reasons that an iPhone refuses to charge even when connected with a cable.
It’s easy to clean with a toothpick (but please do it softly!) but will affect most of us at some time.
Wireless charging isn’t affected by the build-up of dust and fluff in the phone port and is also less vulnerable to oxidation and corrosion.
With wireless, you don’t have to remember to run around trying to find who’s taken your Lightning cable, and it’s certainly a lot neater.
Of course, wireless charging is not really wireless, unless you are using a portable MagSafe battery pack. The MagSafe charger is still connected by a cable to your wall charger; it’s just the connection to the phone that is properly wireless.
MagSafe certification
Apple certifies MagSafe accessories with its Made for iPhone (MFI) badge. This ensures that the output charging is 15W, compared to non-certified but MagSafe-compatible Qi chargers that are usually just 7.5W.
Certified MagSafe chargers also have a single-wire NFC antenna that allows the iPhone to identify the device, a built-in magnetometer, and a compass to prevent interference while you are using your iPhone while it’s charging.
Don’t rule out mere MagSafe-compatible chargers as they are often high quality and nearly always noticeably cheaper. “MagSafe compatible” is used widely to mean any accessory that includes a bunch of magnets.
Outside of Apple’s own products and a couple from favored accessory maker Belkin, there aren’t a lot of MFI-certified MagSafe chargers to choose from anyway. These two companies have the certified market sewn up.
Choose a well-respected brand, such as Anker, and you’ll get a quality product.
While super-cheap charging cables should be avoided as they can be unsafe, compatible wireless charging is inherently safer due to the technology. But we’d still stay clear from something that looks too cheap.
And, of course, the iPhone 12 and 13 models work with non-magnetic chargers, too; check out our roundup of the best wireless chargers for iPhone.
Multi-device magnetic chargers
The most basic form of MagSafe or magnetic charger is the simple pad that latches on to the compatible iPhone. Some pads feature a pop-out arm so the iPhone can be propped up while charging.
There are also products that can charge an iPhone and other Apple devices, such as an Apple Watch or wireless AirPods charging case at the same time.
Note that the AirPods case must be of the wireless variety, and the original AirPods case lacked this functionality.
These multi-device chargers come in either flat pad form or as more vertical stands.
What else you need
Some MagSafe chargers come with their own wall charger, but most require you to add your own. Apple recommends at least a 20W USB-C power adapter (wall-socket charger) and we agree. You won’t get over 15W charging power from the MagSafe charger to the iPhone, but 20W all but guarantees you’ll get as much power as you can.
The Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger is one of our favorites, and we have tested the best wall chargers to help you choose a recommended solution.
Apple MagSafe Charger – Best simple MagSafe charger if you must buy Apple
Pros
- 15W
- MagSafe certified
Cons
- Short cable
Output charging: 15W
Cable: 1m (3.3ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White
The most obvious MagSafe Charger to buy for your Apple iPhone is, of course, the Apple MagSafe Charger. It’s the charger that Apple would have shipped with the iPhone if it did such things anymore.
It’s as minimalist a design as you’d expect from Apple – it looks a lot like the Apple Watch Charger.
You can also use it to charge your AirPods.
Its main advantage over the non-certified competition is its 15W charging power. It’s still half as fast as using a Lightning cable but more convenient when you’re not in a desperate rush.
But it’s not perfect. The charger is too small and light to stay on the desk when you pick up your iPhone, making it a poor wireless charging pad. The 1m cable is far too short to comfortably charge and use your iPhone at the same time.
Don’t forget that it still requires a USB-C wall charger (at least 20W recommended if you want the full 15W potential).
Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe – Best simple MagSafe charger
Pros
- 15W
- MagSafe certified
- Kickstand
- Long, strong cable
Cons
- More expensive than Apple charger!
MagSafe: Certified
Output charging: 15W
Cable: 2m (6.6ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: Black, White
Available in two predictable colors, the Belkin MagSafe Charger Pad is as fast as Apple’s Charger and comes with a longer cable and handy pop-up stand.
The cable is twice as long as Apple’s, which makes using the phone much easier when charging. It’s also thicker nylon-braided cable with a handy integrated silicone cable tie.
It is pricier than Apple, which is a surprise, so you’re paying a premium for the longer premium cable and the kickstand but we think it’s worth the extra if you must have a certified 15W MagSafe charger.
You can buy direct from Belkin with a 27W power adapter included or just on its own if you already have a wall charger to use.
Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad – Best budget magnetic charger
Pros
- Inexpensive
Cons
- 7.5W
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1.5m (5ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White
Another basic magnetic charger, Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad works just like the Apple and Belkin chargers, but at the lower 7.5W as it’s not officially certified by Apple.
It works just fine, though, and is one of the cheaper premium magnetic chargers.
The cable is a decent length at 1.5m.
ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger – Best budget magnetic charger with kickstand
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Kickstand
- Color options
Cons
- 7.5W
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1.5m (5ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White, Black, Blue, Pink
This is a small, simple magnetic charging pad that has a kickstand that lets you prop your attached iPhone 12/13 up either in landscape or portrait mode for video viewing or hands-free FaceTime calls.
The cable length is reasonable at 1.5m.
It’s available in four colors, so is wildly more flamboyant than the other magnetic wireless chargers tested here.
Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad – Best budget magnetic charger with 2m cable
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Long cable
Cons
- 7.5W
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 2m (6.6ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: Black, White
Belkin doesn’t just make MagSafe chargers; it has a range of compatible magnetic products, too.
Its low-end Magnetic Charger Pad is not as fast as Apple’s Charger as it’s one of the non-MagSafe-certified products, but it is cheaper and comes with a cable that is twice as long as Apple’s, which gives you more flexibility depending on the distance of your power socket to where is most convenient for you for charging. It also features a handy cord wrap.
An LED indicates if there’s any charging interruption from another object that maybe could harm your phone.
If you don’t mind the slower 7.5W charging, this is an affordable solution that beats the official Apple product with its longer cable.
Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand – Best 2-in-1 MagSafe charger
Pros
- 2-in-1 charging
- 15W
- Includes charger
Cons
- AirPod LED can't be turned off
MagSafe: Certified
Output charging: 15W
Cable: 1.2 m (4ft)
Wall charger: 40W AC power adapter
Colors: Black, White
As an officially MFi-certified MagSafe charger, the Belkin Charge Pro hits the 15W heights just like the Apple chargers.
Like Apple’s own Duo Charger it can simultaneously power up your AirPods at 5W on its Qi circular base, plus it has the bonus of being a stand that can hold the iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode with its stable weighted base.
It’s a bit plasticky but still looks suitably Apple-ish, and it beats the Apple 2-in-1 on price.
A small LED shows whether the placed AirPods case is wirelessly charging.
Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand – Best budget 2-in-1 magnetic stand
Pros
- 2-in-1 charging
- Inexpensive
Cons
- 7.5W
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1.2 m (4ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White
Built to charge both an iPhone 12/13 and wireless AirPod case charger, the Anker PowerWave isn’t MFi certified and therefore doesn’t reach the 15W phone charging heights of the Apple.
Its 7.5W charging is fine if you have the time; if you’re in a real hurry you’d be better off using a cable than using a 15W certified MagSafe charger anyway.
The AirPods are charged at 5W, which is standard for all such multi-device magnetic chargers.
You get angled landscape and portrait modes with this good-looking stand from one of our favorite premium accessory makers.
The magnetic link is super strong so you don’t need to worry about the iPhone falling off even during re-angling.
Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger – Best charger stand with portable power bank
Pros
- Charging stand
- Magnetic power bank
Cons
- 7.5W
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1.5 m (5ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White, Black, Misty Blue
Anker’s MagGo 633 isn’t just another passive iPhone and wireless AirPod case charger stand with angled landscape and portrait modes. It is much cleverer than that.
You can remove the charging section from the stand and use it as a 5000mAh portable magnetic charger that clamps onto the back of an iPhone 12/13 and will charge your phone on-the-go up to a near full charge.
The power bank holster on the stand can be angled up to 40 degrees.
The detachable power bank is powered up while in the stand, via the connected 1.5m USB-C cable that requires a decent (at least 20W) wall charger. You can swap out the cable for a longer or shorter one if that’s what you require.
This is a great combination of desk-bound charger and portable power bank. For more options, read our roundup of the best MagSafe power banks.
Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe – Best 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand
Pros
- 3-in-1
- 15W
- Stylish
- Includes wall charger
Cons
- Expensive
MagSafe: Certified
Output charging: 15W
Cable: 1.5m (5ft)
Wall charger: 40W AC power adapter
Colors: Black, White
Belkin has a 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger that is a stand where the phone and Watch are held high and the AirPods case sits underneath in a Qi-compatible hollow on the base.
This is more stylish that other wireless charging stands, having a Sixties space-age design with chrome arms, and a silicone-covered plastic base.
A stand is useful as it lifts the charging phone to a height that makes it easier to FaceTime or watch videos without having to hold the phone aloft. It can hold the phone in either portrait or landscape mode.
In order to support the weight of the phone, the circular base has to be quite wide, at 13.5cm.
An LED indicates if the AirPods are charging, and it ships with its own power supply unit.
Alogic MagSpeed 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – Best budget 3-in-1 magnetic charger
Pros
- 3-in-1
- Inexpensive
Cons
- Short cable
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1m (3.3ft)
Wall charger: Not included, except in Australia: 20W AC power adapter
Colors: Black
For a budget 3-in-1 magnetic stand that will charge your iPhone 12/13, AirPods wireless-charging case and Apple Watch, the Alogic MagSpeed 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a simpler product than the Belkin 3-in-1 but works just fine – although at the lower charging speed as it isn’t MagSafe certified.
The iPhone can be angled in either portrait or landscape mode, but it can’t be angled up or down.
If you are buying in Australia (Alogic is an Australian company), you get a 20W charger, but elsewhere you’ll need to use your own wall charger.
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe – Best 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad
Pros
- 3-in-1
- 15W
Cons
- Expensive
- Phone lies flat
MagSafe: Certified
Output charging: 15W
Cable: 1.5m (5ft)
Wall charger: 40W AC power adapter
Colors: Black, White
Belkin has two models of 3-in-1 wireless charger, both MFi-certified, that can simultaneously charge your portable Apple goodies: iPhone, AirPods and Watch.
If you’ve bought into the whole Apple device ecosystem, this one will charge all you pocketable or wearable devices.
This model is a flat pad that also includes the possibility to leave the Watch in Nightstand mode as a bedside or desk clock. We would have preferred if the phone charger could also be angled to prop up the phone for video viewing.
While minimalist in design, it does take up a fair section of desk – measuring about 23cm across and 8cm wide, and the iPhone sticks out at either side.
The pad format is better for travel portability than a charging stand, and it comes with its own wall power supply unit, so you don’t need to add your own USB-C charger.
An LED indicates if the AirPods are charging.
Casetify Magnetic Wireless Charger
Pros
- Hundreds of options
Cons
- 7.5W
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Cable: 1m (3.3ft)
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: Many cool and/or odd patterns
We picked the English Breakfast pattern for its sheer wanton oddness but there are plenty of other patterns (Acid, Checks, Cherry Blossom) and pictures (Yeti, Harry Potter, Snoopy) to choose from.
Indeed, there are 238 different wireless charger fronts to choose from.
This 100% recyclable slim charger has eco sustainability points, too, as it’s made with recycled aluminum and printed with eco-friendly ink.
Belkin Boost Up Charge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
Pros
- 10W
- Dedicated car accessory
Cons
- Not compatible with all car vents
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 10W
Cable: n/a
Wall charger: n/a
Colors: Black
Use your iPhone for satnav directions or to have easy access to your playlists in the car with this magnetic wireless charger and car vent mount, which works in both landscape and portrait modes.
It comes with a 20W Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply and USB-C cable.
The magnetic link is strong, which should mean that it can cope with any big bumps in the road.
It works best with straight, horizontal vent slats up to 3mm in thickness and 20mm in depth. It does work with vertical slats, but there might be slight movements if the mount is overloaded with weight, says Belkin.
Moshi SnapTo Magnetic Car Mount with Wireless Charging
Pros
- Wall mountable
Cons
- 7.5W
- Requires special case
MagSafe: Compatible
Output charging: 7.5W
Wall charger: Not included
Colors: White
The Moshi SnapTo Magnetic Wireless Charger can mount to a wall. Attach the included firm 3M fixture to a convenient wall, perhaps beside your bed or office desk, and then slide in the magnetic charger.
Then simply place your phone onto the charger.
It can also be used as a landscape charging phone stand.
It’s important to note that you will need a compatible case (Overture, iGlaze, Vesta or Altra) according to Moshi.
