Best MagSafe chargers

We’ve rounded up the best MagSafe and MagSafe-compatible chargers, from the plain to the multi-functional and even the most colorful.

Apple’s MagSafe technology presents a more efficient way of wirelessly charging compatible iPhones.

MagSafe is the ring of magnets around the iPhone 12 and 13’s internal charging coil, which senses compatible accessories and magnetically snaps securely into place with the right accessories.

MagSafe is supported by all models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It allows certified and compatible accessories to magnetically clamp to the back of the iPhone, creating a strong and less wasteful connection.

MagSafe charging can be twice as fast as standard Qi wireless charging for a number of reasons.

First, it supports 15W iPhone charging, compared to the usual 7.5W from a Qi charger; note, though, that this is 12W for the iPhone 12/13 mini.

Standard non-MagSafe magnetic chargers – also known as MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers – are limited to 7.5W.

In our tests, MagSafe speeds slowed to under 10W once the iPhone reached 50 percent charged.

That’s still faster than the compatible chargers but the speed benefit of certified MagSafe isn’t quite as stark as the simple numbers suggest.

Second, the connection is much more precise than what you get from just placing your phone on top of a non-magnetic wireless charging pad. Wireless charging is inefficient, losing as much as 50% of its power through poor placement and a handful of environmental factors. With MagSafe’s optimum positioning, that wireless inefficiency is more like 30% wastage compared to cabled charging via Lightning.

And you’re less likely to wake up to find your phone wasn’t correctly placed so didn’t charge at all!

Why wireless?

Wireless charging is convenient and fine for situations when you don’t need a super-fast recharge.

If you’re leaving your home in 20 minutes and need as much juice as possible, plug in the Lightning cable as even a 12W USB charger can power up an iPhone a third faster than wireless, and 50% faster if you use a 20W USB-C-to-Lightning PD charger.

It is less wearing than constantly inserting a cable into your phone, and more reliable as that vulnerable Lightning port can fill with fluff and dust after all the time spent in your trouser pocket or bag and it’s one of the most common reasons that an iPhone refuses to charge even when connected with a cable.

It’s easy to clean with a toothpick (but please do it softly!) but will affect most of us at some time.

Wireless charging isn’t affected by the build-up of dust and fluff in the phone port and is also less vulnerable to oxidation and corrosion.

With wireless, you don’t have to remember to run around trying to find who’s taken your Lightning cable, and it’s certainly a lot neater.

Of course, wireless charging is not really wireless, unless you are using a portable MagSafe battery pack. The MagSafe charger is still connected by a cable to your wall charger; it’s just the connection to the phone that is properly wireless.

MagSafe certification

Apple certifies MagSafe accessories with its Made for iPhone (MFI) badge. This ensures that the output charging is 15W, compared to non-certified but MagSafe-compatible Qi chargers that are usually just 7.5W.

Certified MagSafe chargers also have a single-wire NFC antenna that allows the iPhone to identify the device, a built-in magnetometer, and a compass to prevent interference while you are using your iPhone while it’s charging.

Don’t rule out mere MagSafe-compatible chargers as they are often high quality and nearly always noticeably cheaper. “MagSafe compatible” is used widely to mean any accessory that includes a bunch of magnets.

Outside of Apple’s own products and a couple from favored accessory maker Belkin, there aren’t a lot of MFI-certified MagSafe chargers to choose from anyway. These two companies have the certified market sewn up.

Choose a well-respected brand, such as Anker, and you’ll get a quality product.

While super-cheap charging cables should be avoided as they can be unsafe, compatible wireless charging is inherently safer due to the technology. But we’d still stay clear from something that looks too cheap.

And, of course, the iPhone 12 and 13 models work with non-magnetic chargers, too; check out our roundup of the best wireless chargers for iPhone.

Multi-device magnetic chargers

The most basic form of MagSafe or magnetic charger is the simple pad that latches on to the compatible iPhone. Some pads feature a pop-out arm so the iPhone can be propped up while charging.

There are also products that can charge an iPhone and other Apple devices, such as an Apple Watch or wireless AirPods charging case at the same time.

Note that the AirPods case must be of the wireless variety, and the original AirPods case lacked this functionality.

These multi-device chargers come in either flat pad form or as more vertical stands.

What else you need

Some MagSafe chargers come with their own wall charger, but most require you to add your own. Apple recommends at least a 20W USB-C power adapter (wall-socket charger) and we agree. You won’t get over 15W charging power from the MagSafe charger to the iPhone, but 20W all but guarantees you’ll get as much power as you can.

The Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger is one of our favorites, and we have tested the best wall chargers to help you choose a recommended solution.