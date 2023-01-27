If you’re on the hunt for an iPhone but your budget doesn’t quite stretch to Apple’s newest models, buying an old, used or refurbished iPhone is a great way to pick up a bargain. While this might sound like a risky option, that doesn’t have to be the case, as specialist retailers offer warranties and check devices before sending them out. We’ll help you find a reputable source for second-hand phones.

With Apple focusing on its 14-series iPhones from late 2022, you can find excellent deals on older phones such as the 13-, 12- and 11-series. (Apple still sells the standard iPhone 12 and 13 models, but has discontinued many of the variants, which means refurbished is the way to go with those models.) The older you’re prepared to go, the bigger the savings you can enjoy.

In this article we cover everything there is to know about buying a safe and reliable refurbished iPhone, whether you’re looking to buy SIM-free or on contract.

Where to buy a refurbished iPhone SIM-free

Apple itself should be your first port of call, if only to establish a benchmark of what is reasonable to pay for your chosen handset: check to see if the Refurbished Store has the iPhone model you’re looking for. (That’s the U.S. store. British readers should try the U.K. Refurbished Store.) At time of writing we’re seeing a range of models from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 13, but newer products will be added in due course.

Apple’s store tends to be the most expensive place to buy refurbished iPhones–although it’s still significantly cheaper than buying new. (The standard reduction on the Apple Refurbished Store is 15 percent.) But there are advantages that come with this higher price. The refurb phones all come with the same one-year limited warranty that you’ll find on the brand-new versions, for example. And it’s worth noting that any parts used in the refurb will be official Apple ones, and all devices come with brand-new batteries.

It’s worth shopping around, however, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. There are plenty of other companies that make a living from refurbishing and selling iPhones. Our top picks include:

Refurbished iPhone sellers in the U.S.

Decluttr: A popular destination for refurbished devices, often with sales that slash even more money off. You can also trade in any of your old tech, gadgets, and media (including books and CDs) to get steeper discounts.

The iOutlet on eBay: Offers competitive pricing for refurbished devices and also accepts other gadgets such as iPads, Apple Watches, and gaming consoles.

Amazon Renewed Store: This site’s greatest benefit is that purchases are all backed by Amazon’s standard returns policy and its “Renewed Guarantee” lets you get a refund or replacement within 1 year of receiving your product.

Best Buy: Best Buy doesn’t offer a great deal of information on pre-owned iPhones’ condition, but you can return within 14 days if the item is “unopened or defective in any way.”

Walmart: Walmart doesn’t sell refurbished iPhones directly; rather, they are sourced from other sellers. Return policies vary from seller to seller, but there are minimum requirements that apply universally.

Refurbished iPhone sellers in the U.K.

Music Magpie: The UK version of Decluttr and a good place to start looking for refurbished iPhones. You may find that sales reduce the price still further.

The iOutlet or The iOutlet on eBay: Offers competitive pricing for refurbished devices and also accepts other gadgets such as iPads, Apple Watches, and gaming consoles.

Amazon Renewed Store: While you can’t really sell on Amazon Renewed unless you’re a business, those looking to buy a refurbished iPhone Amazon Renewed have plenty of options to choose from. Its greatest benefit is that purchases are all backed by Amazon’s standard returns policy and its “Renewed Guarantee” lets you get a refund or replacement within 1 year of receiving your product.

Envirofone: Also allows you to trade in your old phone for cash towards purchasing a refurbished phone. However, it mostly specializes in phones so you won’t be able to trade in your DVDs or books for cash.

4Gadgets: Offers a 12-month warranty for all online orders.

Reboxed: Pledges that devices “are fully tested and in perfect working order.” All come with a 12-month no quibble warranty.

Smartfone Store: Look out for the additional 10 percent discount for students and young people.

Refurb-Phone: Like most refurb sellers, this site offers a 12-month warranty. Less commonplace is its policy of allowing returns within 14 days if you simply change your mind.

The Big Phone Store: Says it ensures refurb phones “are thoroughly tested, repaired, and cleaned before being sent out.” Backs this with a 12-month warranty.

Laptops Direct: You get a 12-month warranty on parts and labor. Watch out for slightly confusing grading system: “A3,” for example, means “Average condition.”

Back Market: You get 30 days to change your mind and a 12-month warranty… or occasionally more.

Best refurbished iPhone deals now

The large number of refurb sellers and variations of condition and warranty mean it’s impossible to provide exhaustive details of the best deal for every buyer. The best option, if you have time, is to visit each of the sellers listed above and shop around for the best price that meets your requirements.

For the reader in a rush, however, we have assembled the standout deals for each model using the following criteria: the lowest price currently available from a reputable seller with the minimum storage allocation, unlocked, and the highest condition grade where applicable. This should help you pinpoint the sellers offering the best value.

Refurbished iPhone Deals US Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB, Renewed) 1 From: Amazon Renewed Store Was: $999 Now: $760 ($239 off 2021 price) View Deal This is a good price on last year’s flagship iPhone. Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 2 From: eBay Was: $599 Now: $314.95 ($284.05 off 2021 price) View Deal This handset is certified as “eBay Refurbished,” which means “All items are tested by qualified refurbishers and function as intended.” Apple iPhone SE (2020, 64GB, Refurbished) 3 From: Walmart Was: $399 Now: $128.98 ($270.02 off 2020 price) View Deal Walmart doesn’t offer much information about condition, but there’s a reassuring warranty. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 4 From: eBay Was: $999 Now: $354.95 (£644.05 off 2019 price) View Deal This handset is certified as “eBay Refurbished.”

And here are the best deals in the UK.

Refurbished iPhone Deals UK Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 1 From: Back Market Was: £949 Now: £719 (£230 off 2021 price) View Deal This is the cheapest we can find an iPhone 13 Pro at its seller’s highest condition grade. The Big Phone Store is matching the price. Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 2 From: Back Market Was: £579 Now: £304.60 (£274.40 off 2021 price) View Deal A handy saving on Apple’s mini handset from 2020. Apple iPhone SE (2020, 64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 3 From: Back Market Was: £399 Now: £135.10 (£263.90 off 2020 price) View Deal Back Market is miles ahead of the pack on the 2020 iPhone SE–nobody else comes close to this price. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 4 From: Amazon Renewed Store Was: £1,049 Now: £323.99 (£725.01 off 2019 price) View Deal A big saving on 2019’s flagship iPhone. The Big Phone Store is a good option if Amazon runs out of stock. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB, Refurbished, Excellent) 5 From: Amazon Renewed Store Was: £489 Now: £264.89 (£224.11 off 2021 price) View Deal Amazon has the lowest price on the iPhone 11, but price is dependent on the color finish you choose. Back Market is worth a look too.

Where to buy a refurbished iPhone on contract

You can pick up refurbished phones on contract as well from the following carriers and resellers:

US carriers

UK carriers

Outside of specialist retailers, there’s also eBay and eBay UK (just be sure to check the seller’s feedback and read the descriptions carefully), and, in the UK, CeX.

Buying older iPhones new on contract

Another way to dampen the financial impact of buying a new iPhone is to go down the tried and tested route of contracts offered by mobile providers. You’ll find older iPhone models in the online stores of various UK carriers, such as the iPhone 8 or XR, on much cheaper tariffs than the iPhone 14 range.

Prices change all the time, so we’d recommend reading our Best iPhone deals guide on a regular basis to see which offers are currently available.

Should I buy a refurbished iPhone? What is refurbished?

You might be concerned about buying a refurbished handset, thinking that it would be like buying a second-hand iPhone, but there’s no reason to be worried. Remember: refurbished and second-hard aren’t the same thing. Refurbished iPhones are pre-owned but are wiped, tested and repaired to work like new.

The iPhones Apple sells in the Refurbished Store were returned to Apple for a variety of reasons:

The previous owner could have exercised their consumer rights and returned the handset unused within 14 days (as per Apple’s refund and exchange policy).

The iPhone may have been used as a demonstration model.

The iPhone may have been returned to Apple due to a fault.

The third point on that list may concern you, but you can be sure that Apple will have identified and fixed any faults before reselling the device. The company says refurbished products undergo “full functional testing” and are provided with “genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary).” They also get “a thorough cleaning,” incidentally.

There are plenty of benefits to buying a refurbished iPhone:

You get a one-year warranty.

You get 90 days of tech support.

Because you’re buying from Apple directly, there are no shipping costs and free returns.

You can also take advantage of Apple’s 14-day returns policy if you change your mind. (Note however that Apple isn’t the only seller to offer such a policy.)

Refurbished vs second-hand: What’s the difference?

If it’s not already clear, a refurbished iPhone is tested and repaired so the handset works like new (or as close to new as possible). A second-hand iPhone, on the other hand, is simply sold as is, which means the device may not last as long. The battery in particular will be a worry in the long term.

There are other risks to buying second-hand too. If the previous owner hasn’t dissociated their Apple ID from the device you may get permanently locked out of the iPhone. Unfortunately, Apple’s customer service wouldn’t be able to help you unlock the phone either, as the company has strict security policies. Such a situation would be less of a concern if you know and can easily contact the previous owner (and they remember their Apple ID details), but we’d prefer avoiding such complications to start with.

This is just another reason why buying refurbished is a more reliable route to go if you did want to pick up a previously owned iPhone.

What does refurbished Grade A mean?

When you shop refurbished you might see grade scores such as A, B, or C; this indicates the condition of the phone. Is it dinged up? Does it have scratches? Or is it completely blemish-free and pristine? The grade gives you a general idea.

We say “general” because these grades aren’t set by an independent body, which means they can vary from retailer to retailer. This is how the grades usually break down:

Grade A: Looks like new or has very few signs of wear

Grade B: Might have some minor scratches and some wear

Grade C: Looks used and has obvious signs of wear

But some sites go with Fair, Good, and Excellent or some other variation. (One site we’ve visited appears to grade everything as A plus a number–so a comparatively poor handset would be rated as A3. This may strike some readers as a little confusing.)

Needless to say, Grade A/A1/Excellent refurbished devices will be more expensive than Grade C, but you’ll still be paying far less than you would for a brand-new device.

Pay attention to refurbished warranties

Given that the quality of refurbished iPhone devices can vary from retailer to retailer, it’s important to pay attention to the warranty. How long is the phone covered? The warranty allows you to get help or free repairs from the seller if you run into any issues after purchase. Retailers typically offer a year, and many allow “quibble-free” returns if you change your mind within 14 days. Check the fine print.

