There are a few reasons why you might want to reinstall macOS (or even Mac OS X). Perhaps your Mac is working erratically and you think that a clean install of the operating system might fix the issue.

Alternatively, you might be planning on selling your Mac, or passing it on to a member of the family (in which case, you need to wipe it first and return your Mac to factory settings).

It is even possible to reinstall the version of the macOS that your Mac shipped with – which might enable you to revert to an older version of the operating system if the latest version is upsetting you.

Whatever your reason to reinstall macOS, we will show you one of the simplest ways to do so below.

Our method involves using the Recovery partition via which you can reinstall the latest version of the macOS you installed on your Mac. Because macOS is normally installed via Software Update (or previously the Mac App Store) there are no physical installation disks, therefore Apple has made it possible to install the operating system over the internet using the Recovery HD.

An alternative option would be to create a bootable macOS install on an external drive. If your Mac doesn’t boot in Recovery mode, read this: Mac can’t access Recovery mode.

You might also find this useful: How to do a clean install of macOS using a bootable drive.

How to reinstall macOS via Recovery