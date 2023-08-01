Your guide to the best place to buy a Mac or MacBook

Want to buy a new MacBook or Mac? We’re here to help you get the best deal and the best service. We’ll point you in the direction of where is best to buy your new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio and even a Mac Pro, whether that’s Apple’s own store, a third-party seller, or even refurbished or used, if you want to save some money.

In addition to Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores, in the U.S. Apple also has a number of Apple Premier Partners as well as Apple-designed outlets within retail stores, while in the U.K., Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers and Apple Authorized Resellers who stock Macs. While Apple rarely drops the price on Macs, you’ll often find good deals in these third-party stores.

In this guide, we have sections for each of Apple’s Macs in which we will point you to the best retailers for those products. We will also share tips that should help you find the best deal on a new Mac.

If you’ve yet to decide which Mac you want to buy, don’t forget to take a look at our complete Mac buying guide first.

In each section, we will list the current starting prices that Apple sells the MacBook or desktop Mac for, but these aren’t necessarily the prices you will have to pay. Many resellers discount even the newest Macs, or you might find a good deal on a brand-new, but previous-generation, model.

With that in mind, be sure to check which model you’re getting when buying from anywhere other than Apple. It is possible that you could be fooled into thinking you were buying a current-generation model when you are actually purchasing a model that has been discontinued at a price. This isn’t a problem if you are getting a decent discount, of course.

Apple generally stocks only its newest devices, but it also sells older Macs in the Apple Refurbished Store–read about why you should buy a refurbished Mac from Apple. There are lots of other resellers who will sell refurbished Macs; just beware that they don’t all follow Apple’s rigorous testing process or offer Apple’s guarantee. For advice read Where to buy a refurbished Mac or look below for our list of the best places to get refurbished Macs.

Whether you are buying new or refurbished, our recommendation is to choose one of Apple’s newer Macs that are powered by its own silicon; that’s the M2 or M1 series of chips right now (M2 Pro, M2 Max etc). If you find a good deal on a Mac with an M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, or M1 Ultra that may be worth buying, but our advice is to steer clear of older Macs with Intel processors as these just can’t compete with the new options and it’s likely that Apple won’t continue to support these older Macs for many more years.

Best place to buy a MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro range includes the most powerful laptops made by Apple. The lineup includes:

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, from $1,299 / £1,349

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, from $1,999 / £2,149

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro $2,499 / £2,699

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max $3,099 / £3,349

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max $3,499 / £3,749

To get the best price check out our best MacBook Pro deals round-up.

Where to buy a MacBook Pro in the U.S.

U.S. customers can obviously buy the MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store, or save money on a refurbished model at the Apple Refurbished Store (US). Students and educators can save money shopping at the Apple Education Store.

Other than shopping at Apple, U.S. customers should also check out:

Where to buy a MacBook Pro in the U.K.

U.K. shoppers who want to buy a Mac directly from Apple can view the MacBook Pro in the Apple Store. Alternatively, if you want a discount from Apple and don’t mind if it’s an older model view the MacBook Pro in the Apple Refurbished Store.

If you are a student or a teacher you can save money at the Apple Education Store: view the MacBook Pro in the Apple Education Store. Also check out these stores:

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best place to buy a MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop. The lineup includes the cheapest Mac laptop Apple sells.

13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1, from $999 / £999

13.6-inch MacBook Air with M2, from $1,099 / £1,149

15-inch MacBook Air with M2, from $1,299 / £1,399

To get the best price check out our best MacBook Air deals round-up.

The MacBook Air has similar specs to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which also features the M2 chip, but it is lighter and thinner. Alternatively, if you prefer, there is a larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air available. If you aren’t sure which MacBook to buy, read: MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Where to buy a MacBook Air in the U.S.

Want to buy a MacBook Air from Apple? view the MacBook Air in the Apple Store. Or, to save money on a refurbished MacBook Air: view the MacBook Air in the Apple Refurbished Store. Or get your education discount: View the MacBook Air in the Apple Education Store.

You might also like to look for deals at these stores:

Where to buy a MacBook Air in the U.K.

You can be sure that you are buying a Mac at the correct price at Apple: view the MacBook Air in the Apple Store. Or, get money off an older model from Apple’s refurb store: view the MacBook Air in the Apple Refurbished Store. And of course, teachers and students should pick up the MacBook Air via the Apple Education Store.

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers and Apple Authorized Resellers who stock MacBooks. Check out the following retailers:

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best place to buy an iMac

On to desktop Macs now, starting with Apple’s most famous Mac–the iMac. First introduced in 1998, causing shock waves in personal computing, the iMac is now incredibly thin yet manages to house everything it needs behind its gorgeous display.

At the time of writing the lineup only includes 24-inch models with M1 chip starting at:

24in iMac with 8-core CPU/7-core GPU M1, 256GB SSD: £1,249/$1,399.

Find out about Apple’s plans for the iMac.

To be sure that you are getting a good deal on a new iMac check out our round-up of the best iMac deals.

Where to buy 24-inch iMac in the U.S.

Want to buy an iMac from Apple? View the iMac in the Apple Store. Save money on a refurbished iMac. View the iMac in the Apple Refurbished Store. Or get your education discount: View the iMac in the Apple Education Store

Or see these retailers:

Where to buy 24-inch iMac in the U.K.

You can be sure that you are buying a Mac at the correct price at Apple – view the iMac in the Apple Store. Or, get money off an older model from Apple’s refurb store – View the iMac in the Apple Refurbished Store. Save money if you are a teacher or student – View the iMac in the Apple Education Store.

Or check out the following resellers:

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best place to buy a Mac mini

The Mac mini is Apple’s compact desktop computer, that offers great value for money and great specs.

The Mac mini range includes:

Mac mini with M2, from $599 / £649

Mac mini with M2 Pro, from $1,299 / £1,399

Where to buy Mac mini in the U.S.

Want to buy a Mac mini from Apple? View the Mac mini in the Apple Store. Save money on a refurbished Mac mini: view the Mac mini in the Apple Refurbished Store. Or get your education discount: View the Mac mini in the Apple Education Store

Where to buy Mac mini in the UK

If you want to buy your Mac mini directly from Apple View the Mac mini in the Apple Store. Alternatively, if you want a discount and don’t mind if it’s an older model view the Mac mini in the Apple Refurbished Store.

If you are a student or a teacher you can save money! View the Mac mini in the Apple Education Store.

To save money on a new Mac mini, be sure to check out the following retailers:

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best place to buy a Mac Studio

Apple introduced the Mac Studio on March 2022 and then updated it in June 2023. The Mac Studio can be configured with a M2 Max chip or the M2 Ultra, which is essentially two M2 Max chips. It has very similar specs to the more expensive Mac Pro, so it’s ideal if you don’t need the expansion of the Mac Pro.

The Mac Studio range includes:

Mac Studio with M2 Max, from $1,999 / £2,099

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra, from $3,999 / £4,199

The Mac Studio isn’t available as widely as other Macs. Here’s where you can find one.

Where to buy Mac Studio in the U.S.

Where to buy Mac Studio in the U.K.

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best place to buy a Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is Apple’s professional Mac with a price tag to match. View the Mac Pro in the Apple Store.

U.S. resellers:

U.K. resellers:

Best place to buy a Refurbished Mac

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.: