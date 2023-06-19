iCloud backs up our iOS devices, keeps all our photos and videos safe and in sync, and even syncs our macOS desktop between Macs–and lets us access it via an iPhone or iPad. But all those files have to take up space, right? Thankfully, Apple has a number of storage options available for iCloud, and in our guide to iCloud subscriptions and pricing, we explain which is the right one for you, along with how to upgrade or downgrade your iCloud storage.

For related advice, take a look at How to set up iCloud and How to use iCloud Drive. We also round up the pros and cons of some rival cloud providers in Best cloud storage apps for iPhone.

iCloud storage plan options and pricing

Before we go any further, we should probably first discuss the options available, and the corresponding prices for those in the counties where most of our readers are based, including the U.S. and U.K.

Currently, Apple offers five different tiers of storage for iCloud, which is shared between all your devices, including iPhones, iPads and Macs. If you set up Family Sharing you can even share the iCloud storage allocation with other members of your family.

Your storage space will account for any files that you store in the cloud, via apps or otherwise, and the cloud backups of your iPad and iPhone. Unfortunately, you can’t yet back up your Mac’s settings to iCloud, but since you can sync all your documents created in various Apple apps, and your Desktop and Documents folder, most of the things you need on your Mac can also be found in the cloud.

Apple currently has the following iCloud storage subscriptions available:

Storage U.S. U.K. Australia Canada Europe India 5GB Free Free Free Free Free Free 50GB $0.99 £0.79 $1.49 $1.29 €0.99 ₹75 200GB $2.99 £2.49 $4.49 $3.99 €2.99 ₹219 2TB $9.99 £6.99 $14.99 $12.99 €9.99 ₹749

Apple used to offer 1TB for $9.99/£6.99 and 2TB for $19.99/£13.99 a month, but in spring 2017 it removed the 1TB offering and reduced the price of 2TB.

Apple upped prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One in October 2022, but it didn’t change the prices for iCloud at that time.

Once you have chosen the iCloud Storage plan that suits you go to Apple’s page to subscribe or upgrade.

You can also upgrade from your iPhone, Mac or other Apple device.

On an iPhone:

Open Settings. Click on your Apple ID section. Tap on iCloud. Tap on Manage your Plan.

You can also find downgrade options here.

On a Mac:

Open System Settings/System Preferences (depending on the version of macOS) Click on your Apple ID section. Click on iCloud. Click on the Manage button beside Account Storage. Click on Change Storage Plan.

How to upgrade your iCloud storage for free

Since May 2018 Apple has been offering the first month for free so you could trial the service for a month before deciding whether you need it or not. This is particularly handy if you needed a little time to sort out a backup of your data but weren’t really keen on paying for iCloud storage, as it will basically give you up to 2TB of storage for a month – you’ll just need to remember to cancel the service before you are due to pay anything.

However, this free offer is only available to those who aren’t paying for any iCloud storage currently. If you already pay for storage, you can’t take advantage of the free month if you update to the next tier, but you could always pay for a month and then revert to the cheaper subscription afterwards (you’ll just need to remove the extra data from iCloud).

If you still don’t want to pay Apple for storage, have a look at our Best alternatives to iCloud.

Which iCloud subscription should you get?

Now you know the different storage options available to you, which is the best for you? There’s no point in paying $9.99/£6.99 a month for 2TB of storage if you only use it to back up your iPhone, after all. You should consider factors like whether you’re getting iCloud storage full notifications, whether you use iCloud Drive to store your documents or whether you primarily use another service like Google Drive or Dropbox, if you are using iCloud Photo Library, and whether you’re using iCloud Drive Desktop and Documents to sync documents between multiple Macs.

The above are all very important factors when considering iCloud storage options, but there’s more to it than that. We break it down below. For a guide to using iCloud read: How to use iCloud.

In 2021 Apple brought new features to iCloud with iCloud+ including privacy and security features, such as iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email.

5GB

If you’ve only got a single iOS device that you use and you don’t take many photos or videos, the free storage tier should be enough for you. The free iCloud storage tier can also be used by those that primarily use another cloud storage service (like Dropbox or Google Drive) for storing documents, photos and videos.

If you do opt for the free tier, make sure you disable iCloud syncing in any apps that you frequently use to avoid filling up the storage unnecessarily.

50GB

Those of you that own more than one iOS device will probably have to bump up the storage option to 50GB, as a standard iOS backup can be anywhere from 1-5GB or even more, depending on how much is stored on your device. It’s also better for those that like to take photos and videos on their iOS devices and want to keep a secure backup of them – the option is still available for those on the free tier, although they wouldn’t be able to store many before the storage becomes full.

You can get 50GB of iCloud Storage with the Apple One Individual Plan for $16.95/£16.95 per month. We have more details on the Apple One plans in a separate article.

200GB

The 200GB plan is the standard option for those that have multiple iOS devices and a Mac, as it allows for enough room to store the backups of each device, along with space for a fairly substantial iCloud Photo Library and other documents to be stored online. It’ll give you the freedom to use iCloud as you see fit, without having to worry about filling up the storage.

It’s also recommended for those looking to use iCloud Drive as their primary cloud storage service.

You can get 200GB of iCloud Storage with the Apple One Family Plan for $22.95/£22.95 per month.

2TB

The 2TB storage option is ideal for those that share an account between multiple users (such as families, with a plethora of devices to keep backed up) The 2TB option is perfect for those that have a collection of iOS devices and Macs that they switch between regularly. It’ll provide more than enough space for iOS backups, an iCloud Photo Library spanning thousands of photos and videos, documents and other app data.

If you want the freedom to use iCloud as you desire without any worry about space, and if money is no option, 2TB is ideal.

You can get 2TB of iCloud Storage with the Apple One Premier Plan for $32.95/£32.95 per month.

If you have decided to make the plunge and upgrade from the free tier of iCloud storage, of if you’ve bought the 2TB tier and realised it’s more than you need, it’s easy to change your tier – read our tutorial here: How to upgrade or downgrade your iCloud storage

Also read: How to get someone else’s Apple ID off your iPhone and How to remove a card from iTunes & App Store