Apple Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know

The biggest shopping day of the year is almost upon us—Black Friday is only a few weeks away. The real sales won’t start until late Thanksgiving and run all the way through till Cyber Monday (November 28), it’s never too early to start preparing your plan of action. As always, we’ll be gathering all the best Black Friday offers in both the U.S. and U.K. and offering our best tips and guidance to help you navigate all the sales and deals going on.

Black Friday 2022: Apple deals you can get right now

AirPods Max: $449 ($100 off)

2021 iPad mini (64GB): $400 ($99 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB): $2,199 ($300 off)

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB): $120 ($79 off)

Black Friday 2022: Will Apple have a sale?

Apple holds an annual four-day shopping event running from Black Friday to Cyber Monday (November 25-28 this year). However, don’t expect to get any actual discounts. Instead, Apple offers $25-$200 gift cards when you buy certain products. Apple usually excludes its newest products, so the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, and 10th-generation iPad are unlikely to be included.

Black Friday 2022: When will the sales begin?

Black Friday officially begins at midnight on the day after Thanksgiving, which is November 25 this year. However, many sales begin well before that, as you can see by the deals spotlighted above. The main event runs through the weekend and concludes on Cyber Monday, November 28.

Black Friday 2022: What Apple products will be on sale?

No matter which Apple product you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it on sale during Black Friday weekend. But there are a few caveats. We don’t expect to see huge deals on the newest iPads or iPhones unless you have a device to trade in, and the Apple Watch Ultra is unlikely to see deep discounts as well.

But other products should reach all-time low prices. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been up to $400 off in recent months, so a return to those prices—and perhaps even lower—is likely. The iPad Air and iPad mini have also seen major discounts of $100 recently, so we expect deep discounts on those models too. And of course, AirPods are always among the biggest Black Friday sellers, though we doubt the new 2nd-gen AirPods Pro will see the same massive discounts as last year.

Black Friday 2022: How to get the best deals

Spotting a good Black Friday deal takes a bit of work but we’ll be doing most of it for you. All throughout Black Friday weekend, we’ll be posting deal roundups and calling out specific sales that are worth checking out. Stay tuned to Macworld as we call out the best—and worst—deals all throughout the weekend. These are the retailers that are most likely to have the best prices:

U.S.

U.K.

Black Friday: Should I wait for Cyber Monday to purchase?

While it’s always possible that a better deal is waiting around the corner, if you see a good deal, don’t wait. While Cyber Monday promises impressive deals, prices are usually lowest on Black Friday. Plus there’s always the risk that the Apple device you want sells out and you miss out on the great deal everyone else got.