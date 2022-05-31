The best Apple Watch deals this month

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market for many, offering a high-quality smartwatch experience, but it’s not cheap—starting at $399/£379, the Apple Watch Series 7 costs as much as an iPhone SE. If you know where to look, however, there are some fantastic deals to be had on the Apple Watch. You may also be able to find a deal that bundles an Apple Watch with another device.

Best Apple Watch Series 7 deals right now

In the US. you can get a discount on the newest Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon:

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): $329 ($70 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS): $359 ($70 off)

In the U.K., John Lewis has the best price on the Apple Watch Series 7:

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): £298 (£7) off)

Best Apple Watch SE deals right now

The Apple Watch SE is nearly two years old and you can regularly find it on sale at Amazon and other retailers in the U.S.:

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $249 ($30 off)

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 ($30 off)

Where to buy an Apple Watch

If you’re simply looking to pick up an Apple Watch regardless of price, there are plenty of stores that sell not only the latest Apple Watch Series 7, but older variants of the Apple Watch that aren’t available from Apple anymore—some at significant savings, too.

Apple Watch buyers in the U.S. can check out the following stores:

If you’re based in the UK, you can pick up an Apple Watch from the following retailers:

Where to buy an Apple Watch with Cellular

You’ve also got the option of picking up an Apple Watch with a cellular contract, allowing it to function as a standalone device that doesn’t need to be tethered to your phone to make calls and send texts. Amazon and other retailers sell the Apple Watch with Cellular and you can usually find discounts on most models, though not as deep as the GPS versions. Here are the sales we’re tracking this month:

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS+Cellular): $484 ($16 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS+Cellular): $299 ($30 off)

All of the major U.S. carriers sell the Apple Watch and offer trade-in deals:

Carriers in the UK that stock the Apple Watch include:

Best ongoing Apple Watch deals

Use our automatic price tracker to compare prices for the most popular models across various retailers.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399/£369 for the 41mm version without cellular, while the 45mm variant starts at $429/£399.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279/£269 for the 40mm version without cellular, and $309/£299 for the 44mm version.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch 3 is the cheapest at $199/£179 for the 38mm version and $229/£199 for the 42mm version. Neither includes cellular.

Which Apple Watch should I get?

If you are wondering which Apple Watch to buy our dedicated Apple Watch buying guide has details of everything from pricing, models, and sizes, to colors and whether or not you need the cellular function. It also points out the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 3 (which is still on sale) and the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE versions.

We also have comparison articles to help you identify the differences between the various models on offer:

Don’t forget, you can also score deals on accessories to bring down your total expenditure. See our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands, as well as our roundup of the best stands and charging docks. Also, note that Apple has left the power adapter out of the box for the Apple Watch Series 6 and later. Read: Which plug do I need for my Apple Watch?

If this is your first time buying and using an Apple Watch, we’ve also got helpful tips on how to use the Apple Watch.