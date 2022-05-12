Amazing iPhone deals for May 2022!

This is a great time to pick up a cheap deal on an iPhone, and we’re here to help find you a bargain. The Macworld team hunts down the best prices on iPhones at all major retailers and mobile operators, saving you the hassle of finding the best iPhone deals.

In this article we reveal the best iPhone deals, contracts and bundles available right now. We’ll help you find a discounted iPhone that is suitable for any budget, and cover all eight currently available models, from the mighty 13 Pro Max down to the humble SE. We even round up the best prices on discontinued handsets such as the iPhone XR.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is phenomenally powerful and well specced… and extremely expensive, if you don’t shop around. Read our guide to the best iPhone 13 deals for dedicated advice on finding a low price on the four late-2021 Apple handsets.

The 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 / £1,049 / AUD$1,849 (or less if you’ve got another iPhone to trade in).

SIM-free iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

Apple is the obvious place to buy the 13 Pro Max, but you can find it from numerous other retailers and networks, assuming they haven’t run out of stock. High demand and the global chip shortage appear to have combined to leave many stores with no remaining 13 Pro Max handsets.

In any case, most retailers are sticking close to Apple’s prices. Amazon is worth checking because it’s been selling for $889.97 (an excellent discount of $209.03), but the site is out of stock at time of writing.

In the UK, KRCS is one of the few to undercut Apple, selling the 13 Pro Max for £1,038.51 (a saving of £10.49). At time of writing it has stock of the gold color finish only.

Our automatically updated price table, embedded below, gathers the best prices from a wide range of retailers in your region.

Retailer Price Delivery $888.84 View $1099 View

It’s always worth checking the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the following US stores, which consistently provide solid savings:

And UK readers should try these shops:

iPhone 13 Pro Max contracts

Most of the major networks will offer the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here are links to browse the latest deals:

UK readers should try the following providers:

Best iPhone 13 Pro deals

The 13 Pro has a smaller screen and battery than the Pro Max, but is otherwise basically identical; given that it costs less, it will be a better option for many readers. Read our iPhone 13 Pro review for detailed analysis and testing.

SIM-free 13 Pro deals

As ever, Apple is the obvious place to buy. The 13 Pro starts at $999 / £949 / AU$1,699, but trading in an older handset can get that down significantly.

As we saw with the 13 Pro Max, there aren’t many dramatic savings on offer for the 13 Pro right now.

In the UK, KRCS lists the 13 Pro for £939.51 (£9.49 off the RRP), but at time of writing is out of stock.

Check the automated price table below for the lowest prices currently available from other retailers, taking stock issues into account:

Retailer Price Delivery $206.62 Free View Not Available Free View

You can find the iPhone 13 Pro in the following US stores:

UK readers should try:

iPhone 13 Pro contracts

Check the following US providers for low-cost contracts on the iPhone 13 Pro:

UK readers should try the following:

The following retailers offer phones on contract from various networks, and may have different deals:

Best iPhone 13 deals

The iPhone 13 is far more affordable than its Pro siblings, but still offers many of their benefits: it gets the mega-fast A15 Bionic processor, 5G support, a superb twin-lens camera with the new Smart HDR 4, Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles, and improved battery performance compared with the previous generation.

But of course there are compromises. You don’t get a ProMotion 120Hz screen; the camera doesn’t get the new Macro Mode, ProRAW, ProRes or a telephoto lens, and there’s no LiDAR sensor; and the A15 in this model is equipped with only five graphics cores, not four as on the Pro models.

Read our iPhone 13 review for the full picture.

SIM-free iPhone 13 deals

The obvious starting point is Apple, where you’ll find that the iPhone 13 starts at $799 / £779 / AU$1,349. As ever, trading in an older handset will earn you a discount.

Unlike with the Pro models above, however, we’re starting to see some solid discounts on this model from other vendors.

In the UK, your best option right now is to go with John Lewis, which is charging £729 (£50 off the RRP) with a two-year guarantee. Currys (stock allowing) and Amazon are matching John Lewis’s price, but not its guarantee.

Check the automated price table below for the lowest prices currently available from other retailers:

Retailer Price Delivery $799.99 Free View $829.00 Free View

Plus the usual suspects:

iPhone 13 contracts

It’s worth checking the following providers for cheap contract deals on the iPhone 13.

Best iPhone 13 mini deals

The baby of the late-2021 generation of iPhones, the 13 mini is small in stature (by current smartphone standards) but big on performance and specs. It’s a rung below the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max as far as flagship features are concerned, but compared to most phones out there this is a state-of-the-art handset.

In most respects it’s identical to the iPhone 13, simply squeezed into a smaller chassis and equipped with a smaller screen and smaller battery. That means you’re getting a great (but non-ProMotion) screen, 5G, a super-fast A15 processor and great cameras with Cinematic Mode.

Read our iPhone 13 mini review for more information and expert analysis.

SIM-free iPhone 13 mini deals

Apple itself sells the iPhone 13 mini for $699 / £679 / AU$1,349. But we’d recommend looking elsewhere, since decent deals are starting to appear.

In the UK, Laptops Direct has the lowest price (it’s selling for £613.97, or £65.03 off the RRP). John Lewis (£629) is worth consideration too, thanks to its free delivery and two-year guarantee.

Check our automated table for the latest offers:

Retailer Price Delivery $699 View $729.00 Free View

If you have time, it’s worth checking the biggest stores individually:

iPhone 13 mini contracts

It’s worth checking the following providers for cheap contract deals on the iPhone 13.

Best iPhone 12 deals

In our iPhone 12 review we praise this model’s all-round qualities and suitability for the average buyer who doesn’t need the power of a Pro but won’t settle for a true budget pick like the iPhone SE. A year has passed since it launched, but it remains fast and well specced… not to mention significantly cheaper than both the Pros of its own generation, and all the handsets of the 13-series.

SIM-free iPhone 12 deals

Apple sells the iPhone 12 starting at $699 / £679 / AUD$1,199. But we’re seeing some good savings if you look elsewhere.

At time of writing Amazon has top spot in the UK with a price of £609.99 (£69.01 off the RRP) on the white color finish, and a still-appealing £619 on most of the rest. Check our automated comparison table for the very latest SIM-free prices:

Retailer Price Delivery $779.00 Free View $779.99 Free View

You should also check prices in the following stores:

While UK readers should try these retailers:

iPhone 12 contracts

Check the following networks for the best contract deals available:

We cover the best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals in exhaustive depth in a separate article.

Best iPhone 12 mini deals

The iPhone 12 mini was the smallest and cheapest of the late-2020 handsets. Yet it matches the larger iPhone 12 in most respects, and features the same fast A14 Bionic processor and 5G support as the rest of that generation.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $599 / £579 / AUD$999 (or less if you trade in another iPhone).

SIM-free iPhone 12 mini deals

Apple is the most obvious retailer from whom to buy the 12 mini, but there are lower prices elsewhere. Check our automated comparison table for the very latest deals.

At time of writing Amazon is the one to go for in the UK, selling the blue and white color finishes for £519 (a handy £60 off the RRP).

Retailer Price Delivery $679.00 Free View $679.99 Free View $715.76 Free View

It’s also worth trying the following retailers:

iPhone 12 mini contracts

See our deep-dive into the best iPhone 12 mini deals for more offers.

Best iPhone 11 deals

The iPhone 11 is significantly cheaper than the Pro models but still has a very fast processor, great cameras and a big screen. Read our iPhone 11 review for more information.

SIM-free iPhone 11 deals

Apple offers the iPhone 11 from $499 / £489 / AU$849, although trading in a used handset can earn you serious money off.

Keep an eye on our automated price comparison table for the latest tasty deals. Just bear in mind that lots of stock shortages have been reported, so you might be waiting a while.

Retailer Price Delivery $499.00 Free View $499.99 Free View

You should also check prices in the following US stores:

UK readers should check these retailers:

iPhone 11 contracts

Check Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile for the best contract deals currently available.

UK readers, meanwhile, should check the following networks:

Best iPhone SE (2022) deals

The new iPhone SE burst on to the scene in March 2022, and unites a fast chipset (the same A15 Bionic you get in all of the 13-series iPhones) with an affordable price tag. It’s good value at Apple’s MSRP, but other retailers may be able to do even better.

Read our roundup of the best iPhone SE deals for more in-depth buying advice.

SIM-free iPhone SE (2022) deals

You can get the iPhone SE direct from Apple, starting at $429 / £419 / AU$719.

At time of writing that’s the cheapest we’re seeing the SE, but check our automatically updated chart for the very latest SIM-free offers from other retailers:

Retailer Price Delivery $429 View $479.00 Free View Not Available Free View

And it’s always worth checking the following big-name retailers’ own sites:

UK readers should try the usual suspects:

iPhone SE (2022) contracts

If you’re in the US, check Verizon, Sprint and AT&T for the best contract deals.

UK readers should check the following carriers and comparison sites:

Older/discontinued iPhone deal deals

On top of the eight iPhone models that Apple currently sells, there are several models that have been officially discontinued but can be bought from other retailers. In this section we list the best deals on the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone XR and more.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 12 Pro Max from late 2020 remains powerful and well specced, but it’s no longer sold by Apple, having been replaced by the 13 Pro Max. Read our guide to the best iPhone 12 deals for specific advice dedicated to the late-2020 generation of Apple handsets.

The 12 Pro Max cost $1,099 / £1,099 / AUD$1,699 at launch, but you should expect a far lower price now it’s been discontinued. Our automatically updated table gathers the best prices from retailers in your region (assuming they’ve managed to get hold of stock, which is a challenge at the moment).

Retailer Price Delivery $1,024.06 Free View

It’s always worth checking the price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the following US stores, which consistently provide solid savings:

And UK readers should try these retailers:

Most of the major networks now offer the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here are links to browse the latest deals:

UK readers should try the following providers:

For more specific deals, check out our deep dive into the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals.

Best iPhone 12 Pro deals

The 12 Pro has a smaller screen and battery than the Pro Max (and a less powerful optical camera zoom), but also costs less and for many readers it will be a better option: read our iPhone 12 Pro review for detailed analysis and testing.

The 12 Pro started at $999 / £999 / AUD$1,699 when it launched in late 2020, but nowadays you should be looking for a significant discount on that.

You can check the automated price table below for the latest bargains. As with the 12 Pro Max, however, you’re likely to find that retailers are facing severe stock shortages.

Retailer Price Delivery $852.15 Free View Not Available Free View

You can find the iPhone 12 Pro in the following UK stores:

US readers should try Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

Our automated comparison table below rounds up the latest and best contracts for the iPhone 12 Pro:

Try the following contract providers in the US:

UK readers should try the following:

The following retailers offer phones on contract from various networks, and may have different deals:

Want to see more 12 Pro deals in detail? See our dedicated article covering the best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals.

Best iPhone XR deals

The XR is a respectable choice for those on a budget. It’s got an older processor and weaker cameras than on the latest models but if you can deal with those compromises it’s worth seeking out a discounted model from a third-party retailer.

Read our iPhone XR review for more analysis, and Best iPhone XR deals for specific buying advice.

Before Apple discontinued the XR in late 2021 it started at $499 / £499 / AU$849. To find a lower price, keep an eye on our automatic comparison table showing the latest SIM-free offers (where stock is available):

Retailer Price Delivery Not Available View

The following retailers are also worth a look if you have time.

How to find a great iPhone deal

Right now there are some very competitive contract offers and bundle deals as retailers try to win your custom.

However, when considering a contract deal it’s very important that you work out the total cost of ownership (TCO) over the course of the contract; lower monthly costs may be offset by a longer contract so that you end up spending more in the long run. If using Carphone Warehouse’s comparison widget, tick the box to display the TCO, and always check for upfront costs and any additional fees.

If you’re not looking for the latest model, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are plenty of bargains around for older models such as the iPhone XR and even discontinued models such as the iPhone 8, both on contract and SIM-free.

Where to find iPhone deals

Check the following places and you should find some great deals:

Amazon

Argos

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

KRCS

Mobiles.co.uk

Mobile Phones Direct

O2

Three

Vodafone

Amazon regularly discounts iPhone models, so it’s well worth keeping an eye out there. If you think you’ll be doing lots of Amazon shopping, we’d recommend signing up to the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime for free next-day delivery and access to deals 30 minutes early. You can sign up here.