Best iMac deals May 2022

An iMac is no small investment, which is why it is wise to spend some time making sure you’re getting the iMac that’s right for you at the best price.

That’s where we come in – the team here at Macworld is constantly on the look out for the best iMac deals from around the web. All year round we spot the biggest and best deals from UK and US retailers, and list them all right here in this article.

Until quite recently there has been one huge obstacle: supply of the 24in iMac has been constrained and it has been difficult to buy one at all, let alone at a discount. The 24in iMac has been out of stock at many locations, but 24in iMac stocks do seem to be at normal levels now.

Then in March 2022, rather than update the 27in iMac as expected, Apple removed if from the line up. This means that the 27in iMac is no longer sold by Apple, unless you find one in the Apple Refurbished Store. But you may find models available at resellers as they sell off old stock and you can expect to find some good deals while they do so.

iMac deals May 2022

Here are some of the best deals for the iMac we’re seeing right now.

In the US:

Amazon – 7-core GPU is in stock in blue and discounted to $1,199 (RRP: $1,299). Amazon also has the green $1,499 model for $1,250.55. You can get the $1,699 in blue for $1,648.92. The green model is $1,649.

In the UK:

Amazon has the pink £1,449 model in stock for £1,149. The £1,649 models are also discounted: you can get the silver model for £1,363.

Laptops Direct also has money off off the £1,249 M1 iMac with 256GB storage in silver: get it for £1,129.97.

Currys also has the £1,649 model in silver for £1,363.

What you need to know

In April 2021 Apple announced an update to the iMac: the 21.5in model was replaced with a completely redesigned 24in iMac that comes in a collection of seven different colours and is powered by Apple’s M1 Chip. Read our review of the 2021 24in iMac.

That’s the smaller iMac, but what of the bigger 27in model? Rather than updating the 27in iMac, Apple discontinued it in March 2022. This may not be the last we see of the larger iMac though: read 27in iMac discontinued, but not necessarily dead and rumours about the new iMac Pro.

Apple’s current and recent pricing is included below. Keep these prices in mind as you evaluate how good each deal is.

2021 24in iMac

8-core CPU/7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, 4.5K Retina display, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard: $1,299/£1,249

8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 256GB SSD, 4.5K Retina display, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: $1,499/£1,449

8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 512GB SSD, 4.5K Retina display, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: $1,699/£1,649

Best iMac deals right now

Here’s are some of the best iMac deals you can get right now:

8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,299/£1,249

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $1199.00 Free View $1,249.00 Free View $1299 View $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,499/£1,449

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $1349.00 Free View $1,449.99 Free View $1499.00 Free View $1499.99 Free View

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD, MSRP from $1,699/£1,649

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $1599.00 Free View $1,643.93 View $1699.00 Free View Not Available Free View

27in iMac deals

If you don’t mind that it has been discontinued by Apple, there are deals to be had on the Intel-powered 27in iMac models introduced in August 2020: read our 2020 27in iMac review.

3.1GHz 6-core, 10th-gen, 2020 – MSRP was $1,799/£1,799

Retailer Price Delivery $1799.99 Free View B & H Photo Not Available Free View

3.3GHz 6-core, 10th-gen, 2020 – MSRP was $1,999/£1,999



Retailer Price Delivery $1999.99 Free View B & H Photo Not Available Free View

3.8GHz 8-core 10th-gen, 2020 – MSRP was $2,299/£2,299



Retailer Price Delivery $2299.99 Free View B & H Photo Not Available Free View

Old 21.5in iMacs

There are some deals to be had on the now discontinued 21.5in iMac, we’d steer clear of the 2.3GHz model (which was £1,099/$1,099) if you see one available, but there may be decent deals on the superior models:

3.6GHz quad-core iMac, 2019 – MSRP was $1,299/£1,299



Retailer Price Delivery $1099.99 Free View

Where to buy an iMac

You can buy an iMac directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs. Some Mac retailers offer great discounts on Apple products and Apple accessories, so you should be able to save a few hundred pounds off some iMac configurations.

Beware, though. The Mac listed by the reseller may be an older model than the one Apple currently sells. We’ve seen resellers advertising Macs with money off based on the price they were previously sold at by Apple, even after Apple has started selling a newer Mac at the same price – so the deal often looks better than it actually is. So be careful to check the age and spec of the machine being sold, and don’t automatically assume that it’s current.

To get an idea of what the old model should be worth, take a look at Apple’s refurbished store to see what Apple is selling the older version for (and remember that buying from Apple, even if it’s refurbished, will mean you get a full year’s warranty).

And for another way to save money on a new Apple product read about how you can trade in old products at Apple and other resellers and get money off. Read: How Apple trade in works and saves you money.

We regularly see Mac-related deals from the following UK and US retailers:

US

UK

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and also offer other services:

KRCS where we often see great discounts at KRCS (who are often the first to discount new Apple products)

KRCS Insight

iStore

Select

Western Computer

Jigsaw

From time to time, Amazon runs lightning deals, which could get you a discount if you act quickly. If you’ve found that you’re missing out on Amazon’s Lightning deals, which run for just a few hours and offer limited stock, we’d recommend signing up for Amazon’s 30 day free trial of Prime, which will get you access to deals 30 minutes before everyone else. Plus, you’ll get free next-day delivery with the Prime trial, as well as access to Prime Instant Video and more. Sign up for Prime here.

Best refurbished iMac deals

One of the best places to look for iMac deals all year round is the Apple Refurbished Store. There, you’ll find huge iMac discounts, sometimes even on the latest models. These iMacs have been returned to Apple for various reasons, and then completely revamped ready for resale. One of the major benefits in buying a refurbished Mac from Apple is that it will come with a one-year warranty so Apple may fix or replace it for free should anything happen to it in that first year.

You won’t be able to tell the difference between a refurbished iMac and a brand-new iMac, aside from the box it comes in, which is white to prevent people buying them and attempting to sell them as new. Find out more about buying a refurbished iMac here.

There are often deals for refurbished iMacs with M1 chip – but these tend to sell out quickly so we recommend you check often. In the UK watch this page and the US Refurb Store page is here.

We’ve seen a fully specced up 24in iMac, with Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for £1,739/$1,609 on the Refurb Store – a saving of £310/$490 on the normal £2,049/$2,099 price.

The entry-level 24in iMac M1 (with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU) is $1,099 (a saving of $200 on the usual price of $1,299).

The mid-range model (with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD) is $1,269 in the US (a saving of $230 on the usual price of $1,499). In the UK you can get the mid-range model for £1,229, which is a saving of £220 on the usual price of £1,449.

In the US you can save $260 on the 24in iMac with M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, and 512GB SSD (in blue), normally $1,699 but you can get it for $1,430. The same deal is available in the UK: Save £250 on the same 24in iMac, normally £1,649 but you can get it for £1,399.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.

Best iMac Student Deals

Another great resource to help you save is the Macworld UK Student Deals page, particularly the Tech & Mobile section. Right now, Apple is offering up to 10% off Macs as well as up to 50% off Apple Care. You can also save 8% on accessories and 5% on iPads. See the best iPad deals of this month here.

Simply create an account, log in, and verify your student status, and the discount is yours. See all Macworld UK student tech deals here.

If you’re looking for deals on more than just iMacs, you can check out our wider guide to the best Apple bargains.

Read: How to get an Apple student discount.

Best Mac desktop deals UK

In this section you will find some of the best deals we’ve seen for iMacs as well as the Mac mini and other Mac desktops in the UK. We update this list frequently, so it should be spot on in terms of how much you can save, give or take a few pounds. (Retailers often make small tweaks to the price, so if it’s gone up it might be worth waiting a week or so to see if it comes down again.)