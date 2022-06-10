The best iPad deals this month

Now is the perfect time to grab a bargain on the iPad of your choice. If you know where to look–and our tech experts do–there are great deals to be had on the newest iPads (including the iPad Air launched in March 2022), and superb ones on older models.

As a general rule you can find good savings on iPads at Amazon, Best Buy and Target in the U.S., and at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys in the U.K. But if you’re looking for the best price on each model of iPad, read on for our experts’ handpicked deals. For each one you’ll find an automatically updated price comparison tool, so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal at this exact second, and our personal pick of the best options.

10.2-inch iPad (2021)

Best iPad 10.2-inch iPad deals right now

U.S. shoppers can find the 10.2-inch iPad on sale at Amazon:

10.2-inch iPad, 64GB: $309 ($20 off)

10.2-inch iPad, 256GB: $429 ($50 off)

In the U.K., you’ll find the best iPad discount at the following retailers:

John Lewis, Currys, eBuyer, and Amazon have all knocked a small but handy £10 off the RRP. Check them all to see how the delivery fees compare, but we’d probably go with John Lewis because of its two-year warranty.

Best ongoing 10.2-inch iPad deals

10.2-inch iPad, 64GB ($329/£319)

Retailer Price Delivery $309.00 Free View $329 View $329.99 Free View

For a deeper dive into savings on this model, check out our dedicated article rounding up the best iPad 10.2-inch deals.

iPad mini

Best iPad mini deals right now

U.S. shoppers can find the best iPad mini deal at Amazon:

iPad mini, 64GB: $309 ($80 off)

iPad mini, 256GB: $599 ($50 off)

In the U.K., John Lewis and Amazon are selling for £459, a handy £20 off the RRP. (Note that in both cases, the price applies to the Space Gray and Starlight colour finishes only, with pink and purple priced at £464.)

Best ongoing iPad mini deals

iPad mini, 64GB ($499/£479)

Retailer Price Delivery $409.00 Free View $499 View $499.00 Free View $499.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

We’ve also got a separate article rounding up the best iPad mini deals.

iPad Air

Best iPad Air deals right now

In the U.S. here’s where to find the best iPad Air deals:

iPad Air, 64GB: $570 ($29 off)

iPad Air, 256GB: $679 ($70 off)

In the U.K., you’ll find the best iPad discount at the following retailers:

The lowest price in the U.K. is £557.62 from KRCS, a solid discount of £21.38.

Best ongoing iPad Air deals

iPad Air, 64GB ($599/£579)

Retailer Price Delivery $559.00 Free View $599 View $599.00 Free View $599.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

We’ve also got a separate article rounding up the best iPad Air deals.

11-inch iPad Pro

Best 11-inch iPad pro deals right now

If you’re looking for an 11-inch iPad Pro, here are the best prices we could find:

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749 ($50 off)

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $1,000 ($99 off)

11-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,300 ($199 off)

In the U.K., you’ll find the best iPad discount at the following retailers:

John Lewis and Currys are both selling for £699, a handy £50 off the RRP. Check both for shipping fees, but bear in mind that John Lewis offers a longer warranty.

Best ongoing 11-inch iPad Pro deals

11-inch iPad Pro, 128GB ($799/£749)

Retailer Price Delivery $739.55 View $799.00 Free View $799.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

We also have a dedicated roundup of the best deals on a new iPad Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro can be found at a discount at Amazon:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $1,099 ($100 off)

12.0-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $1,300 ($99 off)

11-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,699 ($100 off)

In the U.K., you’ll find the best iPad discount at the following retailers:

Amazon is currently leading the way with a price tag of £954 on the silver 128GB model (that’s £45 off the RRP) and £957.97 on Space Gray. Currys is matching Amazon’s deal.

Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro ongoing deals

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 128GB ($1,099/£999)

Retailer Price Delivery $999.00 Free View $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View

Where to buy an iPad

If you’re simply looking to pick up a new iPad, there are plenty of stores that sell not only the latest models but older options that aren’t available from Apple anymore—some at significant savings, too.

Apple Watch buyers in the U.S. can check out the following stores:

If you’re based in the U.K., you can pick up an Apple Watch from the following retailers:

Apple Refurbished Store

One of our favorite hunting grounds for a tasty iPad deal is the Apple Refurbished Store, where you’ll find iPads with huge discounts. These are items that have been returned, but in most respects you wouldn’t be able to tell.

Apple replaces the battery and outer shell of every refurbished iPad, and you’ll still get all of the accessories and manuals that would come with a new model. Plus, you’ll also get the same one-year warranty as you would with a brand-new iPad.

The only thing that gives the game away is the box: Apple replaces the original with a white box to prevent people from buying the discounted models and selling them as new.

Apple Education Store

Don’t forget students can get discounts on iPad devices as a part of Apple’s Education Discount.

That concludes our guide to the best iPad deals available right now. But if you’re unsure of which model you should pick up, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.