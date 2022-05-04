Best MacBook Pro deals for May 2022

If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Pro you don’t have to pay full price. Our team of Apple experts search the web all year round for the top deals, offers and discounts for the MacBook Pro – seeking out the best money-off offers to save you time.
In this article we also run through some tips and explain Apple’s pricing structure, so that you can be sure you are getting the best discount available.
Here we are focused on the MacBook Pro, but there are some great deals for the MacBook Air too. The MacBook Air and the 13in MacBook Pro have a lot in common, so you might also be interested in reading our MacBook Air deals article as well. And make sure you check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.
MacBook Pro May 2022 deals
Black Friday is behind us, but that doesn’t mean the deals have finished – we see deals for the MacBook Pro all year round.
The only issue is if you want to buy an 14in or 16in MacBook Pro stock is very low and we are finding that when available they sell out fast. We are still seeing some deals on those models though, so it’s worth checking regularly.
Here are some of the best deals we are seeing right now:
Best U.S. MacBook Pro deals right now
- Walmart has a great discount off the 1TB, 16-core GPU 14-inch MacBook Pro, get it for $2,339.97 (MSRP: $2,499).
- Walmart has the $2,499 16-inch model for $2,415.93. Amazon has it for $2,429.
- Walmart has the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,189 (MSRP: $1,299).
- Walmart also has the $1,499 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,446.
Best U.K. MacBook Pro deals right now
- Laptops Direct has a discount for the entry-level 14in MacBook Pro. Get it for £1,749.97 (RRP: £1,899). Laptops Direct also has a discount for the £2,399 model – get it for £2,049.97 here.
- Laptops Direct also has the 16in MacBook Pro for £2,109.97 (RRP: £2,399) and the 16in MacBook Pro with a £2,599 RRP costs £2,299.97 at Laptops Direct.
- Amazon and John Lewis have the same deal on the entry-level 13in MacBook Pro, get it for £1,149 (RRP; £1,299).
- You can find a discount on the 512GB M1 13in MacBook Pro, normally £1,499, now £1,319 at Amazon and John Lewis, while Laptops Direct has it for 97p more.
Where to buy a MacBook Pro
You can buy a MacBook Pro directly from Apple, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).
One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.
We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:
U.S. retailers
U.K. retailers
Additionally, Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the U.K. who stock Macs and offer other services:
MacBook Pro: What you need to know
In October 2021 Apple updated the most powerful MacBook Pro models. There are now three new 16in MacBook Pro models and two 14in MacBook Pro models (which replace the 13in models that were using Intel’s 2.0GHz processors). These new MacBook Pro models offer M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. For more information read our review of the 2021 16in MacBook Pro and review of the 14in MacBook Pro.
Apple also sells two 13in MacBook Pro models with M1 chips (introduced in November 2020). Read our 13in M1 MacBook Pro review. The entry-level MacBook Pro are still a good buy, they just aren’t quite as ‘Pro’ as their counterparts. For more help choosing the best Apple laptop read our buying guide where we cover all the models. We also have a Mac buying guide that covers the whole range. We also explain the differences between the MacBook Air and Pro.
Here’s Apple’s pricing and standard configurations for the current MacBook Pro lineup:
13-inch MacBook Pro
- M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU/8‑Core GPU, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM: $1,299/£1,299
- M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU/8‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM: $1,499/£1,499
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M1 Pro Chip with 8‑Core CPU/14‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM: $1,999/£1,899
- M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,499/£2,399
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,499/£2,399
- M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,699/£2,599
- M1 Max Chip with 10‑Core CPU/32‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $3,499/£3,299
MacBook Pro deals
Below you will find tables that show the best prices right now for each standard model of MacBook Pro. You will also find deals on MacBooks that Apple has now discontinued, as long as stockists still have them available.
Best 14-inch MacBook Pro deals
We are seeing some great deals for the 14in MacBook Pro in the US and UK now that stock isn’t so constrained. Though some configurations are shipping later than others.
14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro 8-Core CPU/14-Core GPU
14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU
Best 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/M1 Max) deals
While the M1 Max version of the 16in MacBook Pro can be hard to find in stock—let alone at a discount. We are still seeing some deals for the 16in MacBook Pro in the US and UK now that stock isn’t as constrained.
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU)
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB SSD)
16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro (10-Core CPU/32-Core GPU, 1TB SSD)
Best 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 deals
We are also seeing some great deals on the M1 MacBook Pro models.
13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB)
13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB)
Best MacBook refurbished deals
While Apple rarely discounts new Macs, from time to time there are some excellent deals to be had in Apple’s Refurbished Store. The Macs in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. Read about buying a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Pro deals.
We often see the cheaper M1 MacBook Pro on sale on the refurbished store, which means you could get the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU with 256GB SSD for just £1,099/$1,099. A saving of £200/$200.
- The Space Grey, 256GB, 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU model costs £1,099 (£200 off) from Apple’s refurbished store here (UK) and $200 off here (US).
- The Silver version of the 256GB model is also £200 off here (UK) and $200 off here (US).
- If you want to buy Space Grey 512GB version you can buy it from Apple’s refurbished store for £1,269 (£230 off) here (UK) and for $1,269 ($230 off) here (US).
- The Silver 512GB version is also £1,269 (£230 off) here (UK) and for $1,269 ($230 off) here (US).
Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.
Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. If you are considering buying a second hand Mac read: Should I buy a second hand Mac?
UK MacBook Deals
If you aren’t sure which kind of Apple laptop you want to buy check these great MacBook deals available in the UK – including the MacBook Air. Here are the best we’ve found. If you’re looking for a desktop Mac, see our iMac and Mac mini deals roundup and make sure you check out our round up of the best Apple deals.
Top 10 Macbook Deals
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Apple
Was: £1,499
Now: £1,269 (£230 off)
Apple’s offering the M1 MacBook Pro on its Refurbished Store – a great way to get a new M1 Mac for less than Apple sells it for.
The refurbished M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is £1,269 – a saving of £230. This price also puts it below the usual starting price of the 256GB model so you can get twice as much storage for less!
Buy the Space Grey 512GB MacBook Pro from Apple’s refurbished store for £1,269 (£230 off) here. The Silver 512GB version is £1,269 (£230 off) here.
Apple MacBook Air, M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: John Lewis
Was: £999
Now: £887 (£112 off)
Apple 14in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB, 2021
From: LaptopsDirect
Was: £2,399
Now: £2,049.97 (£349.03 off)
Laptops Direct has a really great discount on the 1TB 14in MacBook Pro with 16 GPU cores.
Amazon sometimes matches Laptops Direct deals, so it’s worth checking – although when we checked the price was a lot more.
Apple 16in MacBook Pro, M1 Pro, 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 2021
From: Amazon
Was: £2,399
Now: £2,129 (£270 off)
Amazon has a great saving on the 16in MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and it’s in stock right now!
Laptops Direct has a similar deal here (97p more).
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,499
Now: £1,329.97 (£169.03 off)
This is a great deal from Amazon for the top-of-the-range M1 MacBook Pro (512GB).
Laptops Direct has the same deal.
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: Amazon
Was: £1,299
Now: £1,149 (£150 off)
This is a decent saving on the entry-level 13in MacBook Pro with M1.
John Lewis has the same deal.
Apple 13in MacBook Pro, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB (2020)
From: Apple Refurbished Store
Was: £1,299
Now: £1,099 (£200 off)
Save £200 on a refurbished M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB storage. As an Apple Certified Refurbished MacBook you can be certain that it will indistinguishable from new! See our full guide on where to buy a refurbished MacBook or Mac.
Apple MacBook Air, M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB (2020)
From: Very
Was: £1,249
Now: £1,099 (£150 off)
An excellent deal, this. Save money on the MacBook Air with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU from Very. The discount applies to the silver version only.
This deal is only slightly better than Currys who has the silver model for £1,099.97. John Lewis had the same deal, but it is currently out of stock there.
Apple Refurbished Mac Store (Discounted iMacs, MacBooks and more)
From: Apple
Now: Up to £300 off
You can get a Mac from Apple at much lower prices if you buy from the Refurbished Store. Apple will have thoroughly tested the model and will offer you a full warranty so it can be a great way to get a good deal. Find out more about Refurbished Macs here.
