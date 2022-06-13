Best MacBook Pro deals June 2022

If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Pro you don’t have to pay full price. Our team of Apple experts search the web all year round for the top deals, offers and discounts for the MacBook Pro – seeking out the best money-off offers to save you time.

In this article we also run through some tips and explain Apple’s pricing structure, so that you can be sure you are getting the best discount available.

You should keep in mind that there are three different MacBook Pro sizes: the 13in, 14in and 16in models. The 14in and 16in MacBook Pro were updated with M1 Pro chips in 2021, and a new 13in MacBook Pro with M2 chip is set to go on sale in July. While Apple gears up to sell the new 13in model you may be able to get some good deals on the M1 13in model, as resellers clear out old stock.

Here we are focused on the MacBook Pro, but there are some great deals for the MacBook Air too. The MacBook Air and the 13in MacBook Pro have a lot in common, so you might also be interested in reading our MacBook Air deals article as well. And make sure you check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.

MacBook Pro June 2022 deals

Black Friday is behind us, but that doesn’t mean the deals have finished – we see deals for the MacBook Pro all year round.

The main issues right now are that the 13in MacBook Pro won’t be available until July, and even the 14in or 16in MacBook Pro have been seeing very low stock – even Apple isn’t expecting to ship them until the end of July. When they are available we are still seeing some deals on those models though, so it’s worth checking regularly.

Here are some of the best deals we are seeing right now:

Best U.S. MacBook Pro deals right now

Walmart has a great discount off the 1TB, 16-core GPU 14-inch MacBook Pro, get it for $2,339.97 (MSRP: $2,499).

Walmart has the $2,499 16-inch model for $2,415.93. Amazon has it for $2,429.

Walmart has the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,189 (MSRP: $1,299).

Walmart also has the $1,499 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,446.

Best U.K. MacBook Pro deals right now

Laptops Direct has a discount for the entry-level 14in MacBook Pro. Get it for £1,749.97 (RRP: £1,899). Laptops Direct also has a discount for the £2,399 model – get it for £2,049.97 here.

also has the 16in MacBook Pro for £2,109.97 (RRP: £2,399) and the 16in MacBook Pro with a £2,599 RRP costs £2,299.97 at

Amazon has a deal on the entry-level 13in MacBook Pro, get it for £1,072.14 (RRP; £1,299).

You can find a discount on the 512GB M1 13in MacBook Pro, normally £1,499, now £1,319 at John Lewis.

Where to buy a MacBook Pro

There are limited stocks leading to some shipping delays, but you can find the MacBook Pro on sale at various locations. You could buy a MacBook Pro directly from Apple, or at stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world – many of whom offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

U.S. retailers

U.K. retailers

Additionally, Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the U.K. who stock Macs and offer other services:

MacBook Pro: What you need to know

There are three new 16in MacBook Pro models, two 14in MacBook Pro models, both with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and from July 2022 Apple will start to sell two 13in MacBook Pro models with M2 chips.

The M2 chip is not superior to the M1 Pro, it’s the next generation of the M1. Apple’s chips start of with a standard chip aimed at consumers, and build up to chips that are focuses on pros and power users. So the M1 Pro features more graphics cores and supports more RAM than the M1 and M2, but the M2 Pro will be superior to the M1 Pro.

For more information read our review of the 2021 16in MacBook Pro and review of the 14in MacBook Pro. For more help choosing the best Apple laptop read our buying guide where we cover all the models. We also have a Mac buying guide that covers the whole range. We also explain the differences between the MacBook Air and Pro.

Here’s Apple’s pricing and standard configurations for the current MacBook Pro lineup. Note that prices for the 13in MacBook Pro went up in the UK and some other parts of the world.

13-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU/8‑Core GPU, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM: $1,299/£1,349

M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU/8‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM: $1,499/£1,549 (up from £1,299 and £1,499)

14-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro Chip with 8‑Core CPU/14‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM: $1,999/£1,899

M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,499/£2,399

16-inch MacBook Pro

M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,499/£2,399

M1 Pro Chip with 10‑Core CPU/16‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $2,699/£2,599

M1 Max Chip with 10‑Core CPU/32‑Core GPU, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM: $3,499/£3,299

MacBook Pro deals

Below you will find tables that show the best prices right now for each standard model of MacBook Pro. You will also find deals on MacBooks that Apple has now discontinued, as long as stockists still have them available.

When the M2 MacBook Pro goes on sale we will add it below so you will be able to see who has one in stock at the best price.

Best 14-inch MacBook Pro deals

We are seeing some great deals for the 14in MacBook Pro in the US and UK now that stock isn’t so constrained. Though some configurations are shipping later than others.

14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro 8-Core CPU/14-Core GPU

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B&H Photo and Video $1999 View $2,299.00 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View

14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU

Retailer Price Delivery $2,299.00 Free View $2499 View

Best 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/M1 Max) deals

While the M1 Max version of the 16in MacBook Pro can be hard to find in stock—let alone at a discount. We are still seeing some deals for the 16in MacBook Pro in the US and UK now that stock isn’t as constrained.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU)

Retailer Price Delivery $2499 View Not Available Free View

16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU/16-Core GPU, 1TB SSD)

Retailer Price Delivery $2699 View Not Available Free View

16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro (10-Core CPU/32-Core GPU, 1TB SSD)

Retailer Price Delivery $3499 View Not Available View

Best 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 deals

Apple has stopped selling the M1 MacBook Pro, but we are also seeing some great deals on those 13in MacBook Pro models.

13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB)

Retailer Price Delivery $1149.99 Free View Adorama $1199.00 Free View $1,277.93 View

13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB)

Retailer Price Delivery $1499.99 Free View

Best MacBook refurbished deals

While Apple rarely discounts new Macs, from time to time there are some excellent deals to be had in Apple’s Refurbished Store. The Macs in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. Read about buying a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Pro deals.

We often see the cheaper M1 MacBook Pro on sale on the refurbished store, which means you could get the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU with 256GB SSD for just £1,099/$1,099. A saving of £200/$200.

Apple sells ex-display and returned and reconditioned Macs in the Refurbished Store.

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old.

Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. If you are considering buying a second hand Mac read: Should I buy a second hand Mac?