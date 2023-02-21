How to install older versions of macOS or OS X

There are a few reasons why you might want to install an old version of macOS or Mac OS X. Perhaps you are relying on software you have discovered doesn’t work properly in the newest version of macOS and you want to downgrade macOS. Maybe you are a developer and you need to be running multiple versions of macOS so that you can be sure that your software runs correctly on them. Or possibly you just don’t like the version of macOS that you have installed.

Whatever your reason for wanting to install an older version of macOS the great news is you can install an older version of macOS and we will explain how.

Unfortunately, if your Mac is running a newer version of the macOS you won’t be able to just install an older version on top of it. You will have to completely wipe your Mac before you can install an older version of macOS or Mac OS X.

Not keen on completely wiping your Mac? There are options. You could install the version you require on an external drive, or you could run two or more versions of macOS alongside each other.

In this article we’ll walk you through all the steps for installing an older version of macOS on your Mac–from making sure your Mac can run the version, to where to download the old version of macOS from, and how to install the old version on your Mac. We’ll offer various methods and we’ll also explore some of the issues you might encounter along the way.

There are actually multiple methods you can use to install an older version of the Mac operating system on your Mac. The most appropriate method for you will depend on a number of factors including whether you want to run more than one version of macOS.

If you want to downgrade the latest version of the Mac operating system to the one before then you might find it helpful to read: How to downgrade macOS if you don’t like the latest version.

Below we will look at the following options:

Recover from a Time Machine backup

Revert to the version of macOS installed when you purchased your Mac

Install macOS using a bootable installer

Run the version of macOS on an external drive

Run the version of macOS in a partition or a volume

Run the version of macOS in a virtual machine

We also have dedicated articles for these different methods that go into more detail, you’ll find links below.